Nzuri Copper : Update on Conditions Precedent

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT - UPDATE ON CONDITIONS PRECEDENT

Nzuri Copper Limited (Nzuri or the Company) (ASX: NZC) provides the following update on its proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd (Chengtun).

The Scheme remains subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent (Conditions). These Conditions must be satisfied on or before the second hearing (Approval Hearing) at the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court), which is presently listed for 5 September 2019 at 8.30am (WST).

Substantial progress has been made towards the satisfaction of the key Conditions described below, requiring:

the receipt of certain regulatory approvals in the People's Republic of China ( PRC ), with one of the three required approvals having now been received; and

), with one of the three required approvals having now been received; and the completion of certain permit transfers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ( DRC ) with Ministerial approval for the transfers now having been received, as announced on 30 August 2019.

Despite the substantial progress, full satisfaction of these Conditions is not expected to be satisfied before 5 September 2019.

To allow sufficient time for the full satisfaction of the Conditions before the Approval Hearing, Nzuri has notified the Court that it intends to request at the hearing on 5 September 2019 for the Approval Hearing to be adjourned until late September. Consequently, it is proposed that the Scheme be implemented in middle to late October. This remains within the Scheme's 'end date' of 26 November 2019. The actual date for the Approval Hearing will be subject to the Court's discretion and once known, Nzuri will release a further update.

Further information regarding the status of the relevant Conditions is described below.

PRC Regulatory Approvals

One of the remaining Conditions is the receipt by Xuchen of all approvals, consents, filings and authorisations required in connection with the Scheme, either unconditionally or on conditions that do not impose unduly onerous obliations on Nzuri or Xuchen (acting reasonably) from the following governmental agencies of the PRC or their competent local counterparts:

the National Development and Reform Commission of China;

the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC;

the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of China; and

any other relevant PRC Government Agency

(the PRC Regulatory Approvals).

Nzuri has been advised by Xuchen/Chengtun (together, Chengtun Group) that there are likely to be further delays in receiving certain PRC Regulatory Approvals.

