Nzuri Copper : Update to Conditions Precedent

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT-UPDATE ON CONDITIONS PRECEDENT

Nzuri Copper Limited (Nzuri or the Company) (ASX: NZC) provides the following update on its proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited (Xuchen), a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd (Chengtun).

The Scheme remains subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent (Conditions). These Conditions must be satisfied on or before the second hearing (Approval Hearing) at the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court), which is presently listed for 11 October 2019 at 2.15pm (WST).

Two of the key Conditions remaining to be satisfied in full are:

the receipt of certain regulatory approvals in the People's Republic of China ( PRC ); and

); and the completion of certain permit transfers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ( DRC ).

Meaningful progress has been made towards the satisfaction of the above Conditions. Chengtun have advised of progress regarding PRC Ministry of Commerce approval. The transfer of three of the five exploration permits in the DRC has also completed. Further detail regarding these Conditions is below. Despite this progress, a further delay to the timetable for the Scheme will be required in order to satisfy these Conditions in full.

To allow sufficient time for the full satisfaction of these Conditions before the Approval Hearing, Nzuri intends to request at the hearing on 11 October 2019 that the Approval Hearing be adjourned to 29 October 2019 or as soon as possible after that date. Consequently, it is proposed that the Scheme be implemented in early November. This remains within the Scheme's 'end date' of 26 November 2019. The actual date for the Approval Hearing will be subject to the Court's discretion and availability and once known, Nzuri will release a further update.

Further information regarding the status of the relevant Conditions is described below.

PRC Regulatory Approvals

One of the remaining Conditions is the receipt by Xuchen of all approvals, consents, filings and authorisations required in connection with the Scheme, either unconditionally or on conditions that do not impose unduly onerous obliations on Nzuri or Xuchen (acting reasonably) from the following governmental agencies of the PRC or their competent local counterparts:

the National Development and Reform Commission of China ( NDRC );

); the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC;

the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of China ( SAFE ); and

); and any other relevant PRC Government Agency

(the PRC Regulatory Approvals).

As previously announced, Nzuri has been advised by Xuchen/Chengtun (together, Chengtun Group) that the approval of the NDRC has been received (refer to the announcement of 2 September 2019 for details).

1