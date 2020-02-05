Owens Illinois : 4Q 2019 Earnings Presentation 1.3 MB

Log in
02/05/2020 | 06:02pm EST

F Y AND 4Q 2019 EARNINGS

F E B R U A R Y 5 , 2 0 2 0

SAFE HARBOR COMMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides contain "forward-looking" statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. ("O-I Glass" or the "Company" or "O-I") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

It is possible that the company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the Company's ability to obtain the benefits it anticipates from the Corporate Modernization, (2) risks inherent in, and potentially adverse developments related to, the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding involving the company's wholly owned subsidiary Paddock Enterprises, LLC ("Paddock"), that could adversely affect the company and the company's liquidity or results of operations, including risks from asbestos-related claimant representatives asserting claims against the company and potential for litigation and payment demands against it by such representatives and other third parties, (3) the company's ability to accurately estimate its total asbestos-related liability or to control the timing and occurrence of events related to outstanding asbestos-related claims, including but not limited to the company's obligations to make payments to resolve such claims under the terms of its support agreement with Paddock, (4) the company's ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency and working capital management, achieving cost savings, and remaining well-positioned to address the company's legacy liabilities, (5) the company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (6) the company's ability to achieve its strategic plan, (7) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (8) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the company to refinance debt at favorable terms, (9) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the company has operations, including uncertainties related to Brexit, economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, and changes in tax rates and laws, (10) the company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the company's goodwill is not impaired, (11) consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging, (12) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation, (13) consolidation among competitors and customers, (14) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (15) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending,

  1. the company's ability to further develop its sales, marketing and product development capabilities, (17) the failure of the company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (18) the ability of the company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (19) changes in U.S. trade policies, and the other risk factors discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company's results or operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

The Company routinely posts important information on its website - www.o-i.com/investors.

2

O V E RV I E W

Solid progress in 4Q19 after challenges earlier in the year

Bold structural actions to change O-I's business fundamentals

  • Optimize the business portfolio and capital structure
  • Turnaround business performance
  • Revolutionize glass with MAGMA and by leveraging sustainability

2019 results were in line with / favorable to recent guidance

  • aFCF1above guidance, reflecting improved working capital management

Continued progress expected in 2020

  • aEPS2outlook is $2.10 - $2.25
    • 2020 earnings expected to be negatively impacted $0.20 per share by temporary items that benefited 2019 that will not repeat in 2020 as well as to reflect the recent soda ash JV sale
  • FCF3outlook should be $300M or greater
    • Allasbestos-related claims payments deferred until final court determination and settlement

3

2019 Results

$133M

Guidance

Guidance

Guidance

$2.20 - $2.25

~ $100M

$0.45 - $0.50

$2.24

$0.50

aEPS

aFCF

aEPS

Full Year 2019

4Q19

  1. Management defines adjusted free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment plusasbestos-related payments (all components as determined in accordance with GAAP). See the appendix for further disclosure.
  2. Adjusted EPS excludes items management does not consider representative of ongoing operations. See the appendix for further disclosure.
  3. Management defines free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment (all components as determined in accordance with GAAP). See the appendix for further disclosure.

BOLD STRUCTURAL ACTION

CHANGING O - I's BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS

ACTIONS

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

2020 PRIORITIES

IMPROVE

Acquired Nueva Fanal with long term supply agreement

Expand: EU brownfield and final stage of CBI JV buildout

STRUCTURE

Expanded in Brazil and Colombia

Continue strategic portfolio review; resolve ANZ mid-2020

Completed tactical divestitures; $197M net proceeds

Continue $400-500M tactical divestiture program

Initiated strategic portfolio review including ANZ

Laser focus on higher FCF and substantial debt reduction

Refinanced to improve liquidity and flexibility

Pursue action on legacy asbestos-related claim liabilities

Completed corporate modernization

TURNAROUND PERFORMANCE

  • Delivered solid 4Q after challenging 2019
  • Generated strong FCF 2H19, ~ $1B debt reduction
  • Initiated Turnaround Initiatives
  • Progress in plants impacted by greater mix complexity
  • Stopped 2 NA furnaces during 4Q19
  • Execute Turnaround Initiatives
  • Resolve operating issues due to increased mix complexity
  • Anticipate additional future NA footprint adjustments

REVOLUTIONIZE

Delivered first commercial ware from MAGMA

Operationalize second MAGMA line by end of 2020

GLASS

Deployment started at second MAGMA line in Germany

4

TURNAROUND INITIATIVES TO

IMPROVE OPERATING PERFORMANCE

REVENUE AND MIX OPTIMIZATION

  • Improve price and mix across select geographies, customers and categories
  • Secure the base while revaluing contracts and payment terms to improve cash flow
  • Introduce new products geared to offset shrinking categories in NA with more profitable growth opportunities

FACTORY PERFORMANCE

  • Rigorous performance based management approach to lift operating results across the network
  • Minimizing curtailment and complexity costs as factories operate with higher efficiency, utilization and quality
  • Capacity adjustments in NA market to balance supply and demand

COST TRANSFORMATION

  • Zero-basedapproach to reduce OpEx and organization costs
  • Simplify organization and management model to improve speed, agility and market responsiveness
  • Efforts supported by Accenture

TA R G E T $ 3 5 M - $ 5 0 M N E T B E N E F I T S I N 2 0 2 0 F R O M T U R N A R O U N D I N I T I AT I V E S

$ 1 5 0 M + L O N G - T E R M R U N R AT E N E T B E N E F I T ( 3 Y E A R P R O C E S S )

5

STABLE TO IMPROVING ORGANIC

SALES VOLUMES ACROSS O - I NETWORK

O-I Network volumes stable to improving last 5 years

  • Legacy volumes down slightly
  • In response, intentionally growing with strategic JVs

Trends vary by region with specific strategic plans

Europe

  • Grew with market until capacity constrained
  • Optimized mix/price mix more recently
  • Currently adding capacity to resume market growth

Americas

  • Network stable to growing supported by strategic JVs
  • Legacy stable through 2017, declining more recently
    • Accelerated decline in NA beer (~ 14% YoY decline in 2019)
    • Transfer of NA beer volumes fromO-I to JV
    • Note: NA beer now accounts for just ~ 9% of totalO-I volume
  • Addressing declining NA beer category
    • 35% of beer capacity closed / converted to other categories since 2015
    • Stopped 2 furnaces in 4Q19; closed total of 5 furnaces since 2015
    • Additional footprint action anticipated
    • Introducing new product lines for changing end use needs

Asia Pacific

  • China retrenchment strategy
  • ANZ under strategic review

3%

Total O-I Organic Volume

2%

1%

0%

-1%

-2%

Total O-I Legacy1

Total O-I Network 2

-3%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

4%

2%

0%

-2%

-4%

Americas (Legacy)1

-6%

Americas Network 3

-8%

Europe

-10%

Asia Pacific

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1 Legacy denotes consolidated operations.

62 Total O-I Network includes legacy operations plus strategic JVs (CBI and Comegua)

3 Americas Network includes legacy volumes plus strategic JV's (CBI and Comegua)

CONSTRUCTIVE DEMAND OUTLOOK

ACROSS NEARLY ALL GEOGRAPHIES

O-I

Market

2019

2020

2020-2022 CAGR 1

2020 Comments

O-I Network

----

Partial year of CBI JV new 5th furnace

O-I Legacy

► /

► /

Expansion initiatives, Nueva Fanal amid NA beer decline

Americas

Expansion initiatives, Nueva Fanal offset by NA beer decline

North

▼▼

▼▼

▼▼

Continued beer decline, higher food/spirits; aligning footprint with demand

Central

▲▲

▲▲

Full year of Nueva Fanal

South

▲▲

Capacity contrained following expansion

Europe

Expansion initiatives: France brownfield and other line extensions

Asia Pacific

ANZ

Aligned with market trends

Asia

▲▲

▲▲

Aligned with market trends

Key

▲▲

Mid single digit Low single digit Flat (+/- 0.5%)

▼▼

71 Based on Euromonitor for appropriate markets

4Q19 RESULTS TOP END OF GUIDANCE

4 Q 1 9 a E P S : $ 0 . 5 0 | 4 Q 1 9 S e g m e n t P r o f i t : $ 2 0 0 M

$0.50 4Q19 aEPS at high end of $0.45 - $0.50 guidance

  • Operating profit down from PY primarily due to temporary items

Continued constructive price environment

Total sales volume +1.1% from PY including Nueva Fanal

  • Organic sales volumes declined 0.8%

Higher operating cost primarily reflects market related downtime Significantly higher tax rate (30.4% vs 15.4% in PY)

  • Reflects shift in regional mix over course of 2019

8

SEGMENT

OPERATING

PROFIT ($M)

aEPS

4Q18 AS REPORTED

$

211

$

0.61

Foreign currency translation 1

-

-

Temporary items 2

(11)

(0.06)

SUB-TOTAL

$

200

$

0.55

Net price3(incl. cost inflation)

21

0.11

Volume and mix(incl. acquisitions)

1

0.01

Operating costs(excl. cost inflation)

(22)

(0.11)

Retained corporate costs

(0.01)

Net interest expense / NCI

0.06

Change in tax rate

(0.12)

Share count

0.01

4Q19 RESULTS

$

200

$

0.50

  1. Foreign currency translation effect determined by using 2019 foreign currency exchange rates to translate 2018 local currency results.
  2. Temporary items include the resolution of indirect tax matters in Brazil in 2018 that did not repeat in 2019.
  3. Net price represents the net impact of movement in selling prices and cost inflation.

4Q19 SEGMENT REVIEW

AMERICAS

EUROPE

ASIA PACIFIC

Results

$115M vs $127M PY

$69M vs $56M PY

$16M vs $28M PY

FX $4M tailwind

FX $2M headwind

FX $2M headwind

Temporary items $6M unfav

Temporary items $5M unfav

Price

Constructive price environment

Constructive price

environment

Lower price

Stable cost inflation

Stable cost inflation

Stable cost inflation

Volume

Shipments up 3.5%

Shipments down 1.9%

Shipments up 1.2%

Nueva Fanal benefit

Organic flat

Operating

Market-related

downtime

Stable operating costs

Market-related downtime

Costs

Improved factory

performance

9

FY19 RESULTS IN - LINE / FAVORABLE TO RECENT GUIDANCE

F Y 1 9 a E P S : $ 2 . 2 4 | F Y 1 9 a F C F : $ 1 3 3 M

$2.24 aEPS

  • Resultsin-line with guidance of $2.20 - $2.25
  • Constructive price environment
  • Total sales volume-0.6%(-1.7% organic)
  • Higher operating costs
    • Commissioned new capacity
    • Operating complexity given mix change
    • Market-relateddowntime
  • Lower management incentive expense
  • Higher tax rate reflects change in regional earnings mix

$133M aFCF

  • Results favorable to guidance of ~ $100M
  • Reduced AR Factoring by $61M vs PY to rebalance liquidity
  • Improvement compared to guidance reflects focus on working capital management in 2H19

aEPS

FY18 AS REPORTED

$

2.72

Foreign currency translation 1

(0.12)

Temporary items 2

(0.21)

SUB-TOTAL

$

2.39

Net price3(incl. cost inflation)

0.18

Volume and mix(incl. acquisitions)

(0.10)

Operating costs(excl. cost inflation)

(0.25)

Retained corporate costs

0.05

Net interest expense / NCI

0.05

Change in tax rate

(0.16)

Share count

0.08

FY19 RESULTS

$

2.24

  1. Foreign currency translation effect determined by using 2019 foreign currency exchange rates to translate 2018 local currency results.
  2. Temporary items primarily include indirect tax credit in Brazil, EU CO2 credit sales and EU white certificates that benefited 2018 and did not repeat in 2019.
  3. Net price represents the net impact of movement in selling prices and cost inflation.

10

CAPITAL ALLOCATION GEARED TOWARD DE - RISKING

Priorities

De-risk Balance Sheet

800

Deleveraging is O-I's top priority: $5.0B net debt1in-line w/ expectation

600

Tactical divestitures program underway targeting $400M-500M

400

200

O-I's strategic portfolio review progressing well

($M)

0

ANZ resolution targeted by mid-2020

(400)

(200)

Significant aFCF in 2H19 to Reduce Net Debt

aFCF Progression

Pursue action on legacy asbestos-related claim liabilities

Fund Strategy

(600)

(800)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2019 Qtr aFCF

2018 Qtr aFCF

2019 Cumulative aFCF

  • CapEx spend on limited strategic initiatives including MAGMA
  • Inorganic growth isde-emphasized

6.0

Return Value To Shareholders

5.8

5.5

Dividend: Initiated in 2019

($B) 5.3

Share Repo: Priority elevates as leverage approaches 3.0x

5.0

4.8

4.5

11

1

Net Debt is defined as Total Debt less Cash. See appendix for further disclosure.

Net Debt Progression

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2019 Qtr Net Debt

2018 Qtr Net Debt

ESTABLISHING A FINAL, CERTAIN AND EQUITABLE RESOLUTION

TO LEGACY ASBESTOS - RELATED CLAIMS LIABILITIES

Asbestos-related claims liabilities have consumed ~40% of aFCF over past 10 years Following corporate modernization, Paddock filed Chapter 11 on Jan 6, 2020

  • Business as usual forO-I Glass and operating subsidiaries

Current Status

  • Chapter 11 filing has commenced in the bankruptcy court
  • Creditor committee has been formed
  • Paddock intends to work towards a consensual resolution of its Chapter 11 case

Financial implications

  • Allasbestos-related claims payments deferred until final Chapter 11 determination and settlement
  • Asbestos reserve $486M as of 12/31/19 - likely stable pending final determination
  • Paddock Enterprises has sufficient initial capitalization that can be accessed to fund its expenses for some time; deconsolidated 1Q20

10 Year aFCF ($B)

$3.8B 2010-2019

$1.45

$2.32

FCF

Asbestos-Related Payments

A F T E R C O N S U M I N G ~ 4 0 % O F a F C F O V E R T H E PA S T 1 0 Y E A R S , T H E C O M PA N Y H A S

TA K E N D E F I N I T I V E A C T I O N T O E S TA B L I S H A F I N A L , C E R TA I N A N D E Q U I TA B L E

R E S O L U T I O N T O I T S L E G A C Y A S B E S T O S - R E L AT E D C L A I M S L I A B I L I T I E S .

12

FY20 OUTLOOK: SIGNIFICANT FCF IMPROVEMENT

F Y 2 0 a E P S : $ 2 . 1 0 - $ 2 . 2 5 | F Y 2 0 F C F : > $ 3 0 0 M

aEPS: $2.10 - $2.25

  • 2020 earnings expected to be negatively impacted $0.20 per share
    • Temporary items that benefited 2019 will not repeat in 2020
    • Reflect the recent soda ash JV divestiture
  • Continued favorable net price realization
  • Flat to 2% volume growth supported by Gironcourt, full year Nueva Fanal
  • Operating costs benefit from turnaround initiatives
    • Partially offset by commissioning costs for Gironcourt and footprint actions
  • Resetting incentives (~$0.15)
  • Corporate higher driven by MAGMA
  • 23 - 25% estimated tax rate

FCF: > $300M

  • Significant cash flow improvement following Paddock Chapter 11 filing which suspends allasbestos-related payments pending settlement
  • CapEx estimated at $350M - $375M (vs $426M in 2019)
  • $75M+ improvement in working capital
  • Increased JV dividends anticipated

Note: Outlook does not consider additional potential tactical or strategic portfolio divestitures beyond the soda ash JV sale. All other activity would adjust the Company's 2020 outlook.

aEPS

FCF ($M)

FY19 AS REPORTED

$

2.24

FY19 AS REPORTED

$

(18)

Foreign currency translation 1

-

Foreign currency translation 1

-

Temporary items 2

(0.12)

Temporary items 2

(24)

Divestitures (soda ash JV)

(0.08)

Divestitures (soda ash JV)

(14)

Paddock Chapter 11

-

Paddock Chapter 11

151

SUB-TOTAL

$

2.04

SUB-TOTAL

$

95

Net price3(incl. cost inflation)

Earnings

Volume and mix(incl. acquisitions)

/

CapEx

Operating costs(excl. cost inflation)

Restructuring

Retained corporate costs

Working Capital

Net interest expense / NCI

Taxes and interest

Change in tax rate

Other, net

Share count

FY20 GUIDANCE

$2.10-2.25

FY20 GUIDANCE

> $300

  1. Currency rates as of January 31, 2020
  2. Temporary items primarily include EU energy credit, EU white certificates and insurance proceeds that benefited 2019 that are not anticipated to repeat in 2020.
  3. Price represents the net impact of movement in selling prices and cost inflation. See the table in the appendix of this presentation.

13

2020 SEGMENT REVIEW

AMERICAS

EUROPE

ASIA PACIFIC

Results

Higher Reported Results

Lower Reported Results

Higher Reported Results

Minimal impact from FX

Headwind from temporary items

Minimal impact from FX

Minimal impact from FX

Higher results adjusted for temp items

Net Price

Constructive price environment

Constructive price/mix environment

Slight price improvement

Stable cost inflation

Stable cost inflation

Stable cost inflation

Volume

Slight volume growth

Moderate volume growth --Includes

Slight volume growth

Nueva Fanal full year

Gironcourt France brownfield

Continued challenging market

Full year of LA expansion

conditions in China

Continued beer pressure in NA

Operating

Benefits from turnaround

initiatives

Benefits from turnaround initiatives

Benefit from turnaround initiatives

Costs

Improved factory performance

Costs to commission new capacity

Improvement post asset repairs

Footprint adjustments / capacity mgmt

14

1Q20 OUTLOOK COMPARABLE WITH PRIOR YEAR

( A D J U S T E D F O R T E M P O R A R Y I T E M S A N D D I V E S T I T U R E O F S O D A A S H J V I N T E R E S T )

$0.40 - $0.45 1Q20 outlook compares to $0.51 in PY

  • $0.10 impact of 2019 temporary items that won't repeat in 2020 and sale of soda ash JV
  • Note: Corona virus could impact market trends across a number of geographies - TBD

Continued favorable net price realization

Sales volume expected to be flat to up 2%, including Nueva Fanal

  • Organic volume ~ flat (NA beer double digit decline)

Higher operating costs

  • North America footprint adjustments
  • Annual furnace rebuild activity skewed to first half of 2020
  • Costs to commission new capacity Gironcourt France brownfield
  • Receding impact of elevated operating costs through improved factory performance

aEPS

1Q19 AS REPORTED

$

0.51

Foreign currency translation 1

-

Temporary items 2

(0.08)

Divestitures (soda ash JV)

(0.02)

SUB-TOTAL

$

0.41

Net price3(incl. cost inflation)

Volume and mix(incl. acquisitions)

/

Operating costs(excl. cost inflation)

Retained corporate costs

Net interest expense / NCI

Change in tax rate

Share count

FY20 GUIDANCE

$0.40-0.45

1

Currency rates as of January 31, 2020

2

Temporary items primarily include EU energy credit, EU white

certificates and insurance proceeds that benefited 2019 that are

not anticipated to repeat in 2020.

15

3

Price represents the net impact of movement in selling prices and

cost inflation. See the table in the appendix of this presentation.

BOLD STRUCTURAL ACTIONS

C H A N G I N G O - I ' S B U S I N E S S F U N D A M E N TA L S

1 2

3

OPTIMIZE

STRUCTURE

E x e c u t e

s t r a t e g i c

p o r t f o l i o r e v i e w

C o m p l e t e t a c t i c a l

d i v e s t i t u r e s

F i n a l i z e

A s b e s t o s r e s o l u t i o n

TURNAROUND

PERFORMANCE

E x e c u t e t u r n a r o u n d i n i t i a t i v e s A d d r e s s N A f o o t p r i n t

A c c e l e r a t e N A p r o d u c t i n n o v a t i o n

S i m p l i f y o r g a n i z a t i o n , d e c i s i o n m a k i n g L a s e r f o c u s o n F C F a n d d e b t r e d u c t i o n

REVOLUTIONIZE

GLASS

  • D e v e l o p a n d d e p l o y M A G M A

E n a b l e s t r a t e g i c g r o w t h

L e v e r a g e s u s t a i n a b i l i t y o f g l a s s

16

FINANCIAL APPENDIX

FX IMPACT ON EARNINGS

APPROXIMATE ANNUAL TRANSLATION IMPACT ON EPS FROM 10% FX CHANGE

EUR $0.12

MXN $0.05

BRL $0.03

COP $0.02

AUD $0.02

FX RATES USED FOR FY20 GUIDANCE (JAN 31, 2020)

EUR 1.10

MXN 18.8

BRL 4.25

COP 3,413

AUD 0.67

18

N O N - GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are measures of its historical or future financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. Management believes that its presentation and use of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin, net debt, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, provide relevant and useful supplemental financial information, which is widely used by analysts and investors, as well as by management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted earnings relates to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to the company, exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations because such items are not reflective of the company's principal business activity, which is glass container production. Adjusted earnings are divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) to derive adjusted earnings per share. Segment operating profit relates to earnings from continuing operations before interest expense (net), and before income taxes and is also exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations as well as certain retained corporate cost. Segment operating profit margin is segment operating profit divided by segment net sales. Net Debt is defined as gross debt less cash. Management uses adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin and net debt to evaluate its period-over-period operating performance because it believes this provides a useful supplemental measure of the results of operations of its principal business activity by excluding items that are not reflective of such operations. Adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin and net debt may be useful to investors in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the company's business as these measures eliminate items that are not reflective of its principal business activity.

Further, free cash flow relates to cash provided by continuing operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow relates to cash provided by continuing operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment plus asbestos-related payments. Management has historically used adjusted free cash flow to evaluate its period-over-period cash generation performance because it believes this has provided a useful supplemental measure related to its principal business activity. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may be useful to investors to assist in understanding the comparability of cash flows generated by the company's principal business activity. It should not be inferred that the entire adjusted free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures, since the company has mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Management uses non-GAAP information principally for internal reporting, forecasting, budgeting and calculating compensation payments.

The Company routinely posts important information on its website at www.o-i.com/investors.

19

4Q PRICE, VOLUME AND CURRENCY IMPACT

ON REPORTABLE SEGMENT SALES

4Q PRICE, SALES VOLUME, OPERATING COSTS AND CURRENCY

IMPACT ON REPORTABLE SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT

20

2019 PRICE, VOLUME AND CURRENCY IMPACT

ON REPORTABLE SEGMENT SALES

2019 PRICE, SALES VOLUME, OPERATING COSTS AND CURRENCY

IMPACT ON REPORTABLE SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT

21

RECONCILIATION TO EARNINGS FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

22

RECONCILIATION FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS

23

RECONCILIATION FOR ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

RECONCILIATION FOR ESTIMATED FREE CASH FLOW

24

RECONCILIATION FOR NET DEBT

RECONCILIATION FOR QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

25

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 23:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
