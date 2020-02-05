Owens Illinois : 4Q 2019 Earnings Presentation 1.3 MB 0 02/05/2020 | 06:02pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields F Y AND 4Q 2019 EARNINGS F E B R U A R Y 5 , 2 0 2 0 SAFE HARBOR COMMENTS Forward-Looking Statements These slides contain "forward-looking" statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. ("O-I Glass" or the "Company" or "O-I") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. It is possible that the company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) the Company's ability to obtain the benefits it anticipates from the Corporate Modernization, (2) risks inherent in, and potentially adverse developments related to, the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding involving the company's wholly owned subsidiary Paddock Enterprises, LLC ("Paddock"), that could adversely affect the company and the company's liquidity or results of operations, including risks from asbestos-related claimant representatives asserting claims against the company and potential for litigation and payment demands against it by such representatives and other third parties, (3) the company's ability to accurately estimate its total asbestos-related liability or to control the timing and occurrence of events related to outstanding asbestos-related claims, including but not limited to the company's obligations to make payments to resolve such claims under the terms of its support agreement with Paddock, (4) the company's ability to manage its cost structure, including its success in implementing restructuring or other plans aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency and working capital management, achieving cost savings, and remaining well-positioned to address the company's legacy liabilities, (5) the company's ability to acquire or divest businesses, acquire and expand plants, integrate operations of acquired businesses and achieve expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures or expansions, (6) the company's ability to achieve its strategic plan, (7) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (8) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the company to refinance debt at favorable terms, (9) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the company has operations, including uncertainties related to Brexit, economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation, and changes in tax rates and laws, (10) the company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to ensure the company's goodwill is not impaired, (11) consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging, (12) cost and availability of raw materials, labor, energy and transportation, (13) consolidation among competitors and customers, (14) unanticipated expenditures with respect to data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, (15) unanticipated operational disruptions, including higher capital spending, the company's ability to further develop its sales, marketing and product development capabilities, (17) the failure of the company's joint venture partners to meet their obligations or commit additional capital to the joint venture, (18) the ability of the company and the third parties on which it relies for information technology system support to prevent and detect security breaches related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (19) changes in U.S. trade policies, and the other risk factors discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the company's results or operations and financial condition, the company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document. The Company routinely posts important information on its website - www.o-i.com/investors. 2 O V E RV I E W Solid progress in 4Q19 after challenges earlier in the year Bold structural actions to change O-I's business fundamentals Optimize the business portfolio and capital structure

Turnaround business performance

aFCF 1 above guidance, reflecting improved working capital management Continued progress expected in 2020 aEPS 2 outlook is $2.10 - $2.25

2020 earnings expected to be negatively impacted $0.20 per share by temporary items that benefited 2019 that will not repeat in 2020 as well as to reflect the recent soda ash JV sale

FCF 3 outlook should be $300M or greater

All asbestos-related claims payments deferred until final court determination and settlement

3 2019 Results $133M Guidance Guidance Guidance $2.20 - $2.25 ~ $100M $0.45 - $0.50 $2.24 $0.50 aEPS aFCF aEPS Full Year 2019 4Q19 Management defines adjusted free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment plus asbestos-related payments (all components as determined in accordance with GAAP). See the appendix for further disclosure. Adjusted EPS excludes items management does not consider representative of ongoing operations. See the appendix for further disclosure. Management defines free cash flow as cash provided by continuing operating activities less cash paid for property, plant and equipment (all components as determined in accordance with GAAP). See the appendix for further disclosure. BOLD STRUCTURAL ACTION CHANGING O - I's BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS ACTIONS ACCOMPLISHMENTS 2020 PRIORITIES IMPROVE ▲Acquired Nueva Fanal with long term supply agreement ▲Expand: EU brownfield and final stage of CBI JV buildout STRUCTURE ▲Expanded in Brazil and Colombia ▲Continue strategic portfolio review; resolve ANZ mid-2020 ▲Completed tactical divestitures; $197M net proceeds ▲Continue $400-500M tactical divestiture program ▲Initiated strategic portfolio review including ANZ ▲Laser focus on higher FCF and substantial debt reduction ▲Refinanced to improve liquidity and flexibility ▲Pursue action on legacy asbestos-related claim liabilities ▲Completed corporate modernization TURNAROUND PERFORMANCE Delivered solid 4Q after challenging 2019

Generated strong FCF 2H19, ~ $1B debt reduction

Initiated Turnaround Initiatives

Progress in plants impacted by greater mix complexity

Stopped 2 NA furnaces during 4Q19 Execute Turnaround Initiatives

Resolve operating issues due to increased mix complexity

Anticipate additional future NA footprint adjustments REVOLUTIONIZE ▲Delivered first commercial ware from MAGMA ▲Operationalize second MAGMA line by end of 2020 GLASS ▲Deployment started at second MAGMA line in Germany 4 TURNAROUND INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATING PERFORMANCE REVENUE AND MIX OPTIMIZATION Improve price and mix across select geographies, customers and categories

Secure the base while revaluing contracts and payment terms to improve cash flow

Introduce new products geared to offset shrinking categories in NA with more profitable growth opportunities FACTORY PERFORMANCE Rigorous performance based management approach to lift operating results across the network

Minimizing curtailment and complexity costs as factories operate with higher efficiency, utilization and quality

Capacity adjustments in NA market to balance supply and demand COST TRANSFORMATION Zero-based approach to reduce OpEx and organization costs

approach to reduce OpEx and organization costs Simplify organization and management model to improve speed, agility and market responsiveness

Efforts supported by Accenture TA R G E T $ 3 5 M - $ 5 0 M N E T B E N E F I T S I N 2 0 2 0 F R O M T U R N A R O U N D I N I T I AT I V E S $ 1 5 0 M + L O N G - T E R M R U N R AT E N E T B E N E F I T ( 3 Y E A R P R O C E S S ) 5 STABLE TO IMPROVING ORGANIC SALES VOLUMES ACROSS O - I NETWORK O-I Network volumes stable to improving last 5 years Legacy volumes down slightly

In response, intentionally growing with strategic JVs Trends vary by region with specific strategic plans Europe Grew with market until capacity constrained

Optimized mix/price mix more recently

Currently adding capacity to resume market growth Americas Network stable to growing supported by strategic JVs

Legacy stable through 2017, declining more recently

Accelerated decline in NA beer (~ 14% YoY decline in 2019) Transfer of NA beer volumes from O-I to JV Note: NA beer now accounts for just ~ 9% of total O-I volume

Addressing declining NA beer category

35% of beer capacity closed / converted to other categories since 2015 Stopped 2 furnaces in 4Q19; closed total of 5 furnaces since 2015 Additional footprint action anticipated Introducing new product lines for changing end use needs

Asia Pacific China retrenchment strategy

ANZ under strategic review 3% Total O-I Organic Volume 2% 1% 0% -1% -2% Total O-I Legacy1 Total O-I Network 2 -3% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 4% 2% 0% -2% -4% Americas (Legacy)1 -6% Americas Network 3 -8% Europe -10% Asia Pacific 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1 Legacy denotes consolidated operations. 62 Total O-I Network includes legacy operations plus strategic JVs (CBI and Comegua) 3 Americas Network includes legacy volumes plus strategic JV's (CBI and Comegua) CONSTRUCTIVE DEMAND OUTLOOK ACROSS NEARLY ALL GEOGRAPHIES O-I Market 2019 2020 2020-2022 CAGR 1 2020 Comments O-I Network ▲ ▲ ---- Partial year of CBI JV new 5th furnace O-I Legacy ▼ ► / ▲ ► / ▲ Expansion initiatives, Nueva Fanal amid NA beer decline Americas ▲ ► ► Expansion initiatives, Nueva Fanal offset by NA beer decline North ▼▼ ▼▼ ▼▼ Continued beer decline, higher food/spirits; aligning footprint with demand Central ▲▲ ▲▲ ▲ Full year of Nueva Fanal South ▲▲ ▲ ▲ Capacity contrained following expansion Europe ▼ ▲ ▲ Expansion initiatives: France brownfield and other line extensions Asia Pacific ► ► ► ANZ ▼ ► ► Aligned with market trends Asia ▲▲ ▲ ▲▲ Aligned with market trends Key ▲▲ ▲ ► Mid single digit Low single digit Flat (+/- 0.5%) ▼▼ ▼ ► 71 Based on Euromonitor for appropriate markets 4Q19 RESULTS TOP END OF GUIDANCE 4 Q 1 9 a E P S : $ 0 . 5 0 | 4 Q 1 9 S e g m e n t P r o f i t : $ 2 0 0 M $0.50 4Q19 aEPS at high end of $0.45 - $0.50 guidance Operating profit down from PY primarily due to temporary items Continued constructive price environment Total sales volume +1.1% from PY including Nueva Fanal Organic sales volumes declined 0.8% Higher operating cost primarily reflects market related downtime Significantly higher tax rate (30.4% vs 15.4% in PY) Reflects shift in regional mix over course of 2019 8 SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT ($M) aEPS 4Q18 AS REPORTED $ 211 $ 0.61 Foreign currency translation 1 - - Temporary items 2 (11) (0.06) SUB-TOTAL $ 200 $ 0.55 Net price3(incl. cost inflation) 21 0.11 Volume and mix(incl. acquisitions) 1 0.01 Operating costs(excl. cost inflation) (22) (0.11) Retained corporate costs (0.01) Net interest expense / NCI 0.06 Change in tax rate (0.12) Share count 0.01 4Q19 RESULTS $ 200 $ 0.50 Foreign currency translation effect determined by using 2019 foreign currency exchange rates to translate 2018 local currency results. Temporary items include the resolution of indirect tax matters in Brazil in 2018 that did not repeat in 2019. Net price represents the net impact of movement in selling prices and cost inflation. 4Q19 SEGMENT REVIEW AMERICAS EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC Results ▼$115M vs $127M PY ▲$69M vs $56M PY ▼$16M vs $28M PY ▲FX $4M tailwind ▼FX $2M headwind ▼FX $2M headwind ▼Temporary items $6M unfav ▼Temporary items $5M unfav Price ▲Constructive price environment ▲Constructive price environment ▼Lower price ►Stable cost inflation ►Stable cost inflation ►Stable cost inflation Volume ▲Shipments up 3.5% ▼Shipments down 1.9% ▲Shipments up 1.2% ▲Nueva Fanal benefit ►Organic flat Operating ▼Market-related downtime ►Stable operating costs ▼Market-related downtime Costs ▲Improved factory performance 9 FY19 RESULTS IN - LINE / FAVORABLE TO RECENT GUIDANCE F Y 1 9 a E P S : $ 2 . 2 4 | F Y 1 9 a F C F : $ 1 3 3 M $2.24 aEPS Results in-line with guidance of $2.20 - $2.25

in-line with guidance of $2.20 - $2.25 Constructive price environment

Total sales volume -0.6%(-1.7% organic)

-0.6%(-1.7% organic) Higher operating costs

Commissioned new capacity Operating complexity given mix change Market-related downtime

Lower management incentive expense

Higher tax rate reflects change in regional earnings mix $133M aFCF Results favorable to guidance of ~ $100M

Reduced AR Factoring by $61M vs PY to rebalance liquidity

Improvement compared to guidance reflects focus on working capital management in 2H19 aEPS FY18 AS REPORTED $ 2.72 Foreign currency translation 1 (0.12) Temporary items 2 (0.21) SUB-TOTAL $ 2.39 Net price3(incl. cost inflation) 0.18 Volume and mix(incl. acquisitions) (0.10) Operating costs(excl. cost inflation) (0.25) Retained corporate costs 0.05 Net interest expense / NCI 0.05 Change in tax rate (0.16) Share count 0.08 FY19 RESULTS $ 2.24 Foreign currency translation effect determined by using 2019 foreign currency exchange rates to translate 2018 local currency results. Temporary items primarily include indirect tax credit in Brazil, EU CO2 credit sales and EU white certificates that benefited 2018 and did not repeat in 2019. Net price represents the net impact of movement in selling prices and cost inflation. 10 CAPITAL ALLOCATION GEARED TOWARD DE - RISKING Priorities De-risk Balance Sheet 800 ●Deleveraging is O-I's top priority: $5.0B net debt1in-line w/ expectation 600 ●Tactical divestitures program underway targeting $400M-500M 400 200 ●O-I's strategic portfolio review progressing well ($M) 0 ◉ANZ resolution targeted by mid-2020 (400) (200) Significant aFCF in 2H19 to Reduce Net Debt aFCF Progression ●Pursue action on legacy asbestos-related claim liabilities Fund Strategy (600) (800) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2019 Qtr aFCF 2018 Qtr aFCF 2019 Cumulative aFCF CapEx spend on limited strategic initiatives including MAGMA

Inorganic growth is de-emphasized 6.0 Return Value To Shareholders 5.8 5.5 ●Dividend: Initiated in 2019 ($B) 5.3 ●Share Repo: Priority elevates as leverage approaches 3.0x 5.0 4.8 4.5 11 1 Net Debt is defined as Total Debt less Cash. See appendix for further disclosure. Net Debt Progression 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2019 Qtr Net Debt 2018 Qtr Net Debt ESTABLISHING A FINAL, CERTAIN AND EQUITABLE RESOLUTION TO LEGACY ASBESTOS - RELATED CLAIMS LIABILITIES Asbestos-related claims liabilities have consumed ~40% of aFCF over past 10 years Following corporate modernization, Paddock filed Chapter 11 on Jan 6, 2020 Business as usual for O-I Glass and operating subsidiaries Current Status Chapter 11 filing has commenced in the bankruptcy court

Creditor committee has been formed

Paddock intends to work towards a consensual resolution of its Chapter 11 case Financial implications All asbestos-related claims payments deferred until final Chapter 11 determination and settlement

asbestos-related claims payments deferred until final Chapter 11 determination and settlement Asbestos reserve $486M as of 12/31/19 - likely stable pending final determination

Paddock Enterprises has sufficient initial capitalization that can be accessed to fund its expenses for some time; deconsolidated 1Q20 10 Year aFCF ($B) $3.8B 2010-2019 $1.45 $2.32 FCF Asbestos-Related Payments A F T E R C O N S U M I N G ~ 4 0 % O F a F C F O V E R T H E PA S T 1 0 Y E A R S , T H E C O M PA N Y H A S TA K E N D E F I N I T I V E A C T I O N T O E S TA B L I S H A F I N A L , C E R TA I N A N D E Q U I TA B L E R E S O L U T I O N T O I T S L E G A C Y A S B E S T O S - R E L AT E D C L A I M S L I A B I L I T I E S . 12 FY20 OUTLOOK: SIGNIFICANT FCF IMPROVEMENT F Y 2 0 a E P S : $ 2 . 1 0 - $ 2 . 2 5 | F Y 2 0 F C F : > $ 3 0 0 M aEPS: $2.10 - $2.25 2020 earnings expected to be negatively impacted $0.20 per share

Temporary items that benefited 2019 will not repeat in 2020 Reflect the recent soda ash JV divestiture

Continued favorable net price realization

Flat to 2% volume growth supported by Gironcourt, full year Nueva Fanal

Operating costs benefit from turnaround initiatives

Partially offset by commissioning costs for Gironcourt and footprint actions

Resetting incentives (~$0.15)

Corporate higher driven by MAGMA

23 - 25% estimated tax rate FCF: > $300M Significant cash flow improvement following Paddock Chapter 11 filing which suspends all asbestos-related payments pending settlement

asbestos-related payments pending settlement CapEx estimated at $350M - $375M (vs $426M in 2019)

$75M+ improvement in working capital

Increased JV dividends anticipated Note: Outlook does not consider additional potential tactical or strategic portfolio divestitures beyond the soda ash JV sale. All other activity would adjust the Company's 2020 outlook. aEPS FCF ($M) FY19 AS REPORTED $ 2.24 FY19 AS REPORTED $ (18) Foreign currency translation 1 - Foreign currency translation 1 - Temporary items 2 (0.12) Temporary items 2 (24) Divestitures (soda ash JV) (0.08) Divestitures (soda ash JV) (14) Paddock Chapter 11 - Paddock Chapter 11 151 SUB-TOTAL $ 2.04 SUB-TOTAL $ 95 Net price3(incl. cost inflation) ▲ Earnings ▲ Volume and mix(incl. acquisitions) ►/▲ CapEx ▲ Operating costs(excl. cost inflation) ▲ Restructuring ► Retained corporate costs ▼ Working Capital ▲ Net interest expense / NCI ▲ Taxes and interest ▲ Change in tax rate ► Other, net ▲ Share count ► FY20 GUIDANCE $2.10-2.25 FY20 GUIDANCE > $300 Currency rates as of January 31, 2020 Temporary items primarily include EU energy credit, EU white certificates and insurance proceeds that benefited 2019 that are not anticipated to repeat in 2020. Price represents the net impact of movement in selling prices and cost inflation. See the table in the appendix of this presentation. 13 2020 SEGMENT REVIEW AMERICAS EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC Results ▲Higher Reported Results ▼Lower Reported Results ▲Higher Reported Results ►Minimal impact from FX ▼Headwind from temporary items ►Minimal impact from FX ►Minimal impact from FX ▲Higher results adjusted for temp items Net Price ▲Constructive price environment ▲Constructive price/mix environment ▼ Slight price improvement ►Stable cost inflation ►Stable cost inflation ► Stable cost inflation Volume ▲Slight volume growth ▲Moderate volume growth --Includes ▲ Slight volume growth ▲Nueva Fanal full year Gironcourt France brownfield ▼Continued challenging market ▲Full year of LA expansion conditions in China ▼Continued beer pressure in NA Operating ▲Benefits from turnaround initiatives ▲Benefits from turnaround initiatives ▲Benefit from turnaround initiatives Costs ▲Improved factory performance ▼Costs to commission new capacity ▲Improvement post asset repairs ▼Footprint adjustments / capacity mgmt 14 1Q20 OUTLOOK COMPARABLE WITH PRIOR YEAR ( A D J U S T E D F O R T E M P O R A R Y I T E M S A N D D I V E S T I T U R E O F S O D A A S H J V I N T E R E S T ) $0.40 - $0.45 1Q20 outlook compares to $0.51 in PY $0.10 impact of 2019 temporary items that won't repeat in 2020 and sale of soda ash JV

Note: Corona virus could impact market trends across a number of geographies - TBD Continued favorable net price realization Sales volume expected to be flat to up 2%, including Nueva Fanal Organic volume ~ flat (NA beer double digit decline) Higher operating costs North America footprint adjustments

Annual furnace rebuild activity skewed to first half of 2020

Costs to commission new capacity Gironcourt France brownfield

Receding impact of elevated operating costs through improved factory performance aEPS 1Q19 AS REPORTED $ 0.51 Foreign currency translation 1 - Temporary items 2 (0.08) Divestitures (soda ash JV) (0.02) SUB-TOTAL $ 0.41 Net price3(incl. cost inflation) ▲ Volume and mix(incl. acquisitions) ►/▲ Operating costs(excl. cost inflation) ▼ Retained corporate costs ► Net interest expense / NCI ▲ Change in tax rate ► Share count ► FY20 GUIDANCE $0.40-0.45 1 Currency rates as of January 31, 2020 2 Temporary items primarily include EU energy credit, EU white certificates and insurance proceeds that benefited 2019 that are not anticipated to repeat in 2020. 15 3 Price represents the net impact of movement in selling prices and cost inflation. See the table in the appendix of this presentation. BOLD STRUCTURAL ACTIONS C H A N G I N G O - I ' S B U S I N E S S F U N D A M E N TA L S 1 2 3 OPTIMIZE STRUCTURE E x e c u t e s t r a t e g i c p o r t f o l i o r e v i e w C o m p l e t e t a c t i c a l d i v e s t i t u r e s F i n a l i z e A s b e s t o s r e s o l u t i o n TURNAROUND PERFORMANCE E x e c u t e t u r n a r o u n d i n i t i a t i v e s A d d r e s s N A f o o t p r i n t A c c e l e r a t e N A p r o d u c t i n n o v a t i o n S i m p l i f y o r g a n i z a t i o n , d e c i s i o n m a k i n g L a s e r f o c u s o n F C F a n d d e b t r e d u c t i o n REVOLUTIONIZE GLASS D e v e l o p a n d d e p l o y M A G M A E n a b l e s t r a t e g i c g r o w t h L e v e r a g e s u s t a i n a b i l i t y o f g l a s s 16 FINANCIAL APPENDIX FX IMPACT ON EARNINGS APPROXIMATE ANNUAL TRANSLATION IMPACT ON EPS FROM 10% FX CHANGE EUR $0.12 MXN $0.05 BRL $0.03 COP $0.02 AUD $0.02 FX RATES USED FOR FY20 GUIDANCE (JAN 31, 2020) EUR 1.10 MXN 18.8 BRL 4.25 COP 3,413 AUD 0.67 18 N O N - GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are measures of its historical or future financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. Management believes that its presentation and use of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin, net debt, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, provide relevant and useful supplemental financial information, which is widely used by analysts and investors, as well as by management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted earnings relates to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to the company, exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations because such items are not reflective of the company's principal business activity, which is glass container production. Adjusted earnings are divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) to derive adjusted earnings per share. Segment operating profit relates to earnings from continuing operations before interest expense (net), and before income taxes and is also exclusive of items management considers not representative of ongoing operations as well as certain retained corporate cost. Segment operating profit margin is segment operating profit divided by segment net sales. Net Debt is defined as gross debt less cash. Management uses adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin and net debt to evaluate its period-over-period operating performance because it believes this provides a useful supplemental measure of the results of operations of its principal business activity by excluding items that are not reflective of such operations. Adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin and net debt may be useful to investors in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the company's business as these measures eliminate items that are not reflective of its principal business activity. Further, free cash flow relates to cash provided by continuing operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow relates to cash provided by continuing operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment plus asbestos-related payments. Management has historically used adjusted free cash flow to evaluate its period-over-period cash generation performance because it believes this has provided a useful supplemental measure related to its principal business activity. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may be useful to investors to assist in understanding the comparability of cash flows generated by the company's principal business activity. It should not be inferred that the entire adjusted free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures, since the company has mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Management uses non-GAAP information principally for internal reporting, forecasting, budgeting and calculating compensation payments. The Company routinely posts important information on its website at www.o-i.com/investors. 19 4Q PRICE, VOLUME AND CURRENCY IMPACT ON REPORTABLE SEGMENT SALES 4Q PRICE, SALES VOLUME, OPERATING COSTS AND CURRENCY IMPACT ON REPORTABLE SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT 20 2019 PRICE, VOLUME AND CURRENCY IMPACT ON REPORTABLE SEGMENT SALES 2019 PRICE, SALES VOLUME, OPERATING COSTS AND CURRENCY IMPACT ON REPORTABLE SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT 21 RECONCILIATION TO EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 22 RECONCILIATION FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS 23 RECONCILIATION FOR ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION FOR ESTIMATED FREE CASH FLOW 24 RECONCILIATION FOR NET DEBT RECONCILIATION FOR QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW 25 Attachments Original document

