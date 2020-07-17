Owens Illinois : Divestiture of ANZ Business Unit Presentation
07/17/2020 | 08:21am EDT
DIVESTITURE OF ANZ BUSINESS UNIT
JULY 16, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
EXECUTING O-I GLASS INVESTMENT THESIS
B O LD S T RUCTURAL A C TIONS TO C H A NGE O - I 'S B U SINESS F U N DAMENTALS
O-I to divest its ANZ business which is consistent
with its strategy to optimize its structure
1 2 3
TURNAROUND REVOLUTIONIZE OPTIMIZE
INITIATIVES GLASS STRUCTURE
STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE
CREATE A NEW BUSINESS MODEL
REBALANCE BUSINESS PORTFOLIO
AND COST EFFICIENCIES
FOR GLASS PACKAGING
AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET
O-I GLASS TO DIVEST ITS ANZ BUSINESS UNIT
O-IANZ is the leading glass container producer in Australia and New Zealand
O-Ientered into a definitive agreement with Visy Industries to sell its ANZ business
Gross proceeds: AUD $947 million (~ 7.6x EBITDA multiple)
Net proceeds will be used to reduce debt / leverage and create shareholder value
OptimizesO-I's structure and enhances strategic alignment
Tactical divestiture program continues to target total proceeds of $400 - $500M by end of 2021 (~ $200M completed)
•Enhance alignment with interest of global customer base
•Identify where future investment creates most value
•Evaluate cash / capital returns
WHY DIVEST ANZ
Following recent efforts to expand the Americas and Europe,O-I conducted a strategic portfolio review
In depth review resulted in decision to divest ANZ
Minimal overlap withO-I's key global customers following exits from ANZ by certain accounts
Business opportunities more promising in other geographies
Divestiture proposals returned a full and fair valuation
Consistent with precedent transactions
EnablesO-I to reduce debt and leverage
One Corporate Office
Five manufacturing plants
•Transfer of enterprise value to create shareholder value
2019: US $534M revenue and US
$86M EBITDA
TRANSACTIONS
Divestiture ofO-I ANZ to Visy for AUD $947M gross proceeds
USD $652M at current fx
Divestiture includes two transactions - both agreements signed
Sale-Leasebackof certain properties to a REIT for ~ AUD $214M
Sale of remaining business value to Visy for ~ AUD $733M
~ 95% of Visy cash proceeds upon close (remaining within < 12 months)
Expect closing on both SLB and sale to Visy by August 31, 2020
Both transactions have received all necessary regulatory approvals
Sale to Visy subject to normal closing conditions
Net proceeds to be used to reduce debt and leverage
Estimate net proceeds of ~ USD $620M (vs. USD $652M gross proceeds)
USD $10M +/- tax leakage from gross proceeds
Reduces leverage ~0.25x
O-Iwill focus on two segments: Europe and Americas
O-Iruns two integrated supply chains
Asia (2 plants and JV interest) will be included in Other post closing
Transaction Valuation
AUD
USD
Gross Proceeds
$947M
$652M
(1)
2019 EBITDA
$124M
$86M
Multiple
~ 7.6x
~ 7.6X
(1)@ 0.69 fx translation
Debt Maturity as of 6/30/20
= targeted debt reduction
FINANCIAL APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are measures of its historical or future financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. Management believes that its presentation and use of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, provide relevant and useful supplemental financial information, which is widely used by analysts and investors, as well as by management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.
Management uses non-GAAP information principally for internal reporting, forecasting, budgeting and calculating compensation payments.
The Company routinely posts important information on its website at www.o-i.com/investors.
RECONCILING ITEMS
Reconciliation of 2019 ANZ EBITDA to loss from continuing operations before income tax (US$ millions, except as noted)
ANZ EBITDA (A$ millions)
124
Average foreign exch. rate
0.694
ANZ EBITDA
86
ANZ depreciation & amortization
(42)
ANZ operating income
44
Other Asia-Pacific units loss
(15)
Asia-Pacific segment profit
29
Europe segment profit
317
Americas segment profit
495
Reportable segment totals
841
Items excluded from segment operating profit:
Retained corporate costs and other
(97)
Charge for goodwill impairment
(595)
Charge for asbestos-related costs
(35)
Pension settlement charges
(26)
Restructuring, asset impairment and other
(114)
Strategic transaction and corp. modernization costs
(31)
Gain on sale of equity investment
107
Interest expense, net
(311)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes