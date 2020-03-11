Owens Illinois : EVER BEEN THANKED BY A DOLPHIN WHILE CHECKING OUT YOUR GROCERIES?

If not, there's a first time for everything.



Ahead of World Oceans Day on 8 June, Friends of Glass built custom pop-up checkouts in selected supermarkets that triggered a message of thanks from on-screen dolphins. Whenever a glass-packaged item was scanned, unsuspecting shoppers across Europe found themselves face-to-face with a pod of dolphins who thanked them for choosing glass.

Watch their reactions:

Conversations about packaging waste flow back to the ocean, the sea, the environment. By 2050, it's estimated our seas will contain more plastic than fish. With public concern over packaging waste reaching tipping point, it's time to thank shoppers for choosing glass as the sustainable solution.

The 'Endless Ocean' campaign seeks to encourage more Europeans to choose and recycle glass packaging.

Buying Glass is an easy way to make an ocean-friendly purchasing decision every day: purchasing just one more glass bottle per week in place of other materials will have a positive impact on the health of the planet.

Glass is endlessly recyclable and easily recycled. It is made from ingredients abundant in nature. It is always safe for consumers, our marine ecosystem and the environment no matter how many times it is recycled.

Join the movement by using the hashtag #CheersFromTheOcean

Choose glass. Never litter. Always recycle.

Watch our Endless Ocean activation across Europe:

European version, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal