Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  O-I Glass, Inc.    OI

O-I GLASS, INC.

(OI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panel: ‘Short-Sighted' Recycling Pause Due to Covid-19 Damages U.S. Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

Recycling is not a luxury. Recycled materials that are gathered by curbside and other municipality-backed recycling programs are used to make vital things, like packaging for groceries and hospital equipment. Covid-19 has impacted recycling programs and practices to the point that manufacturers are having a hard time getting enough recycled materials to create every day supplies, and that includes O-I Glass, the world's largest manufacturers of glass packaging for food and beverage makers.

The United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation, an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recognizes the pandemic's profound impact on U.S. manufacturing and hosted a virtual panel July 2 to address Covid's immediate and long-term implications. Randy Burns, O-I's Chief Sustainability Officer, was among the participants. Burns was joined by Sue Magness, Recycling Coordinator for the City of Cincinnati, and Victor Zapata, Recycling Commercial Director at America's Dow Packaging. Stephanie Potter, the foundation's Executive Director of Sustainability and Circular Economy Program moderated the discussion.

'As a manufacturer of a product that is literally endlessly recyclable-it loses no quality or material when you recycle it-we strive to use as much recycled content as we can. And we've designed our process around it,' Burns said during the panel. 'When an important piece of the supply chain is hit, we have to make adjustments.'

Recycling remained an essential operation for the City of Cincinnati during lockdown, but that hasn't been the case for all cities. Magness said municipalities who pulled the plug on recycling took a 'short-sighted' view, and urged leaders to consider the bigger picture of how recycling directly impacts U.S. manufacturers.

'A lot of people were thinking recycling is a luxury. We really have to get back to rebranding it as a core service,' Magness pointed out. 'We need to keep manufacturing in the United States strong.'

Later in the discussion, the panelists talked about ways to rethink how the U.S. approaches waste and recycling. One major theme is building a future that focuses on reusable, refillable packaging - like the ones several Oregon craft breweries use through the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative - over one-and-done single-use items.

You can watch the one-hour panel on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's website.

Disclaimer

O-I Glass Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 18:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on O-I GLASS, INC.
02:59pPANEL : ‘Short-Sighted' Recycling Pause Due to Covid-19 Damages U.S. Manuf..
PU
06/30OWENS ILLINOIS : Ambitious ‘Close the Glass Loop' Campaign Aims to Push EU..
PU
06/25O-I Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
GL
06/23OWENS ILLINOIS : Scientists Say Reusable Food Containers are Safe During Coronav..
PU
06/08O-I GLASS, INC. /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
06/08O-I Glass Second Quarter 2020 Business Update
GL
06/04OWENS ILLINOIS : On World Environment Day 2020, Good Recycling Habits are More C..
PU
06/01O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Industrials and M..
GL
05/29OWENS ILLINOIS : COVID-19 Exposes Recycling Weaknesses that Leave U.S. Manufactu..
PU
05/13O-I GLASS, INC. /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 053 M - -
Net income 2020 178 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 1 456 M 1 456 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart O-I GLASS, INC.
Duration : Period :
O-I Glass, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O-I GLASS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,11 $
Last Close Price 9,30 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andres Alberto Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Haudrich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Giancarlo Currarino Chief Technology & Supply Chain Officer
Gordon J. Hardie Independent Director
Peter S. Hellman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
O-I GLASS, INC.-22.05%1 456
BALL CORPORATION11.04%23 410
BRAMBLES LIMITED-8.53%11 327
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-10.56%9 751
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-7.75%8 876
APTARGROUP, INC.-0.56%7 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group