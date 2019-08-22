Log in
O'KEY : CONFERENCE CALL ON 1H 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

08/22/2019 | 09:10am EDT

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)
O'KEY GROUP CONFERENCE CALL ON 1H 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

22-Aug-2019 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY) is pleased to invite the investment community to join O'KEY conference call on 1H 2019 IFRS financial results.

Date: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

Time:

  • 5.00 p.m. (Moscow)
  • 3.00 p.m. (London)
  • 10.00 a.m. (New York)          

Participants:

  • Armin Burger, CEO of O'KEY
  • Konstantin Arabidis, CFO of O'KEY
  • Anton Farlenkov, Corporate Development Director

The conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Confirmation Code below:
 

Russia:

Local lines

+7 495 646 9190

Toll free

8 10 8002 8675011

UK:

Local lines

+44 330 336 9411

Toll free

0800 279 7204

Europe:

Local lines

+49 69 2222 2018

Toll free

0800 101 1732

USA:

Local lines

+1 929 477 0448

Toll free

888 254 3590

Confirmation Code:

5150721

 

 

 

Replay of the call will be available at the event's section of the Investor Calendar at the Group's website: https://okeygroup.lu/investors/investor-calendar/.

 

All related materials will be published on the "Investor" section of the Company's website at https://okeygroup.lu/.

 

 

For further information please contact:

Anton Farlenkov

 

Corporate Development Director

+7 919 777 0220

Anton.farlenkov@okmarket.ru

www.okeyinvestors.ru
ISIN: US6708662019
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: OKEY
LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791
Sequence No.: 17695
EQS News ID: 861853

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 548 M
EBIT 2019 80,4 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M
Debt 2019 375 M
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,42x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 409 M
