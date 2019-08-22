O'KEY GROUP CONFERENCE CALL ON 1H 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS
O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY) is pleased to invite the investment community to join O'KEY conference call on 1H 2019 IFRS financial results.
Date: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019
Time:
- 5.00 p.m. (Moscow)
- 3.00 p.m. (London)
- 10.00 a.m. (New York)
Participants:
- Armin Burger, CEO of O'KEY
- Konstantin Arabidis, CFO of O'KEY
- Anton Farlenkov, Corporate Development Director
The conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Confirmation Code below:
|
Russia:
|
Local lines
|
+7 495 646 9190
|
Toll free
|
8 10 8002 8675011
|
UK:
|
Local lines
|
+44 330 336 9411
|
Toll free
|
0800 279 7204
|
Europe:
|
Local lines
|
+49 69 2222 2018
|
Toll free
|
0800 101 1732
|
USA:
|
Local lines
|
+1 929 477 0448
|
Toll free
|
888 254 3590
|
Confirmation Code:
|
5150721
|
Replay of the call will be available at the event's section of the Investor Calendar at the Group's website: https://okeygroup.lu/investors/investor-calendar/.
All related materials will be published on the "Investor" section of the Company's website at https://okeygroup.lu/.
For further information please contact:
Anton Farlenkov
Corporate Development Director
+7 919 777 0220
Anton.farlenkov@okmarket.ru
www.okeyinvestors.ru