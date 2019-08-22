O'KEY GROUP CONFERENCE CALL ON 1H 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY) is pleased to invite the investment community to join O'KEY conference call on 1H 2019 IFRS financial results.

Date: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

Time:

5.00 p.m . ( Moscow )

3.00 p.m . ( London )

10.00 a.m . ( New York )

Participants:

Armin Burger, CEO of O'KEY

Konstantin Arabidis , CFO of O'KEY

Anton Farlenkov , Corporate Development Director

The conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Confirmation Code below:



Russia: Local lines +7 495 646 9190 Toll free 8 10 8002 8675011 UK: Local lines +44 330 336 9411 Toll free 0800 279 7204 Europe: Local lines +49 69 2222 2018 Toll free 0800 101 1732 USA: Local lines +1 929 477 0448 Toll free 888 254 3590 Confirmation Code: 5150721

Replay of the call will be available at the event's section of the Investor Calendar at the Group's website: https://okeygroup.lu/investors/investor-calendar/.

All related materials will be published on the "Investor" section of the Company's website at https://okeygroup.lu/.

For further information please contact:

Anton Farlenkov

Corporate Development Director

+7 919 777 0220

Anton.farlenkov@okmarket.ru

www.okeyinvestors.ru