O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group opened 19 DA! discounters during 2018, 6 discounters were opened in December

Press Release

14 January 2019

O'KEY GROUP OPENED 19 DA! DISCOUNTERS DURING 2018,

6 DISCOUNTERS WERE OPENED IN DECEMBER

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-'), announces the opening of six new discounters under the DA! brand in December last year, in the Moscow and Tula Regions.

All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru.

At the beginning of December, a new DA! store was opened in Dmitrovsky District (Moscow Region), on 13 December two stores were opened in Elektrogorsk (Moscow Region) and at Odoevsky Avenue in Tula, and three more stores were opened on 20 December at Novomoskovskoye Avenue in Tula, in Mytischi, and in Naro-Fominsk.

The development of discounters under the DA! brand is one of the main priorities of the O'KEY Group. Since the launch of the first discounter in 2015, this format has shown a continuing improvement in its financial performance. With the opening of 19 new DA! stores during 2018, the Group's discounters' chain now comprises 82 stores.

This rapid rate of store openings is in line with the Group's strategic objective to actively expand the discounters' format.

OVERVIEW

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') operates under two main formats: hypermarkets, under the 'O'KEY' brand and discounters, under the DA! brand.

The Group operates 159 stores across Russia. The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates four distribution centres across the Russian Federation.

For the full year 2017, revenue totalled RUB 177,454,848 thousand, EBITDA reached RUB 9,334,993 thousand, and the net income for the period amounted to RUB 3,166,913 thousand.

The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 50.95%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 19.53%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

For further information please contact:

Veronika Kryachko

Head of Investor Relations

+7 495 663 6677 ext. 404

Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru

www.okeyinvestors.ru