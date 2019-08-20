O Net Technologies : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
0
08/20/2019 | 05:02am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LIMITED
昂 納 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 877)
INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
RESULTS
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of O-Net Technologies (Group) Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the ''Audit Committee'').
- 1 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note(s)
HKD'000
HKD'000
Revenue
4
1,403,363
1,207,636
Cost of sales
(989,202)
(845,367)
Gross profit
414,161
362,269
Other gains - net
22,096
60,451
Selling and marketing costs
(45,239)
(45,301)
Research and development expenses
(154,750)
(131,318)
Administrative expenses
(113,004)
(104,718)
Operating profit
123,264
141,383
Finance expenses - net
8
(15,355)
(12,921)
Share of losses of investments accounted for
using equity method
(4,615)
(609)
Profit before income tax
7
103,294
127,853
Income tax expenses
9
(23,003)
(18,470)
Profit for the period
80,291
109,383
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
83,114
111,854
Non-controlling interests
(2,823)
(2,471)
80,291
109,383
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity
holders of the Company (HKD per share)
- Basic
11
0.10
0.14
- Diluted
11
0.10
0.14
- 2 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note(s)
HKD'000
HKD'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Land use right
-
23,120
Property, plant and equipment
1,061,945
957,831
Right-of-use assets
95,622
-
Intangible assets
244,547
90,423
Investments accounted for using equity method
26,504
31,119
Deferred income tax assets
-
698
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
8,590
1,656
Derivative financial instruments
97
97
Other non-current receivables
5
-
126,832
Other non-current assets
30,768
157,154
1,468,073
1,388,930
Current assets
Inventories
562,257
501,025
Contract assets
16,357
27,180
Trade and other receivables
5
958,705
865,885
Other current assets
547
4,186
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
17,408
24,891
Pledged bank deposits
6,239
65,672
Cash and cash equivalents
520,451
341,591
2,081,964
1,830,430
Total assets
3,550,037
3,219,360
- 3 -
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note(s)
HKD'000
HKD'000
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to
equity holders of the Company
Share capital
8,025
8,020
Share premium
1,107,726
1,105,589
Treasury shares
(60,847)
(60,847)
Other reserves
69,163
56,918
Retained earnings
1,207,732
1,139,778
2,331,799
2,249,458
Non-controlling interests
(4,817)
(1,994)
Total equity
2,326,982
2,247,464
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
27,472
11,953
Leased liabilities
64,117
-
Deferred government grants
10,694
11,676
102,283
23,629
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
6
500,982
428,750
Contract liabilities
13,589
9,997
Leased liabilities
12,840
-
Current income tax liabilities
44,101
21,750
Borrowings
549,260
487,770
1,120,772
948,267
Total liabilities
1,223,055
971,896
Total equity and liabilities
3,550,037
3,219,360
- 4 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
HKD'000
HKD'000
Profit for the period
80,291
109,383
Other comprehensive expense
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
(6,693)
(24,797)
Total comprehensive income for the period
73,598
84,586
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
76,421
87,055
Non-controlling interests
(2,823)
(2,469)
Total comprehensive income for the period
73,598
84,586
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
O-Net Technologies (Group) Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:01:10 UTC