Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  O-Net Technologies (Group) Ltd    0877   KYG6771C1006

O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LTD

(0877)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

O Net Technologies : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 05:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LIMITED

昂 納 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 877)

INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULTS

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of O-Net Technologies (Group) Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the ''Audit Committee'').

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)

(Unaudited)

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note(s)

HKD'000

HKD'000

Revenue

4

1,403,363

1,207,636

Cost of sales

(989,202)

(845,367)

Gross profit

414,161

362,269

Other gains - net

22,096

60,451

Selling and marketing costs

(45,239)

(45,301)

Research and development expenses

(154,750)

(131,318)

Administrative expenses

(113,004)

(104,718)

Operating profit

123,264

141,383

Finance expenses - net

8

(15,355)

(12,921)

Share of losses of investments accounted for

using equity method

(4,615)

(609)

Profit before income tax

7

103,294

127,853

Income tax expenses

9

(23,003)

(18,470)

Profit for the period

80,291

109,383

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

83,114

111,854

Non-controlling interests

(2,823)

(2,471)

80,291

109,383

Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company (HKD per share)

- Basic

11

0.10

0.14

- Diluted

11

0.10

0.14

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note(s)

HKD'000

HKD'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Land use right

-

23,120

Property, plant and equipment

1,061,945

957,831

Right-of-use assets

95,622

-

Intangible assets

244,547

90,423

Investments accounted for using equity method

26,504

31,119

Deferred income tax assets

-

698

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

8,590

1,656

Derivative financial instruments

97

97

Other non-current receivables

5

-

126,832

Other non-current assets

30,768

157,154

1,468,073

1,388,930

Current assets

Inventories

562,257

501,025

Contract assets

16,357

27,180

Trade and other receivables

5

958,705

865,885

Other current assets

547

4,186

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

17,408

24,891

Pledged bank deposits

6,239

65,672

Cash and cash equivalents

520,451

341,591

2,081,964

1,830,430

Total assets

3,550,037

3,219,360

- 3 -

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note(s)

HKD'000

HKD'000

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to

equity holders of the Company

Share capital

8,025

8,020

Share premium

1,107,726

1,105,589

Treasury shares

(60,847)

(60,847)

Other reserves

69,163

56,918

Retained earnings

1,207,732

1,139,778

2,331,799

2,249,458

Non-controlling interests

(4,817)

(1,994)

Total equity

2,326,982

2,247,464

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

27,472

11,953

Leased liabilities

64,117

-

Deferred government grants

10,694

11,676

102,283

23,629

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

6

500,982

428,750

Contract liabilities

13,589

9,997

Leased liabilities

12,840

-

Current income tax liabilities

44,101

21,750

Borrowings

549,260

487,770

1,120,772

948,267

Total liabilities

1,223,055

971,896

Total equity and liabilities

3,550,037

3,219,360

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(All amounts in Hong Kong dollar thousands unless otherwise stated)

(Unaudited)

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

HKD'000

HKD'000

Profit for the period

80,291

109,383

Other comprehensive expense

Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(6,693)

(24,797)

Total comprehensive income for the period

73,598

84,586

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

76,421

87,055

Non-controlling interests

(2,823)

(2,469)

Total comprehensive income for the period

73,598

84,586

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

O-Net Technologies (Group) Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:01:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP)
05:02aO NET TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results for the Six Mon..
PU
08/08O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting
PU
07/15O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Issue of New Shares under Gener..
PU
05/31O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Annual General ..
PU
04/29O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Circulars - Proposals for General Mandates to Issue Shares ..
PU
04/22O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Revenue for the Three..
PU
04/08O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Net Wins Multi-millin US Dllar Cntract frm Leading E-Cigare..
PU
03/25O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of the Audit..
PU
03/25O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for the Nomi..
PU
03/19O NET TECHNOLOGIES : Announcements and Notices - Completion of the Acquisition o..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 3 038 M
EBIT 2019 336 M
Net income 2019 301 M
Finance 2019 219 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,65x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 3 159 M
Chart O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LTD
Duration : Period :
O-Net Technologies (Group) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,78  HKD
Last Close Price 3,98  HKD
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Lin Na Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Cheng Liu Vice President-Global Operations
Qin Rong Yu Vice President-Research & Development
Zhu Jiang Chen Non-Executive Director
Xin Ping Deng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LTD9.94%403
CISCO SYSTEMS11.93%207 616
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.20%42 472
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS53.75%29 282
NOKIA OYJ-6.36%29 255
ERICSSON AB4.21%27 814
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group