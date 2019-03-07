Log in
O-Net Technologies (Group) Ltd    0877

O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LTD

(0877)
O Net Technologies : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting

03/07/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LIMITED 昂 納 科 技 （ 集 團 ） 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 877)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of O-Net Technologies (Group)

Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 to consider and approve, among others, the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the recommendation of payment of a final dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

O-Net Technologies (Group) Limited

Tse Kam Fai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Na Qinglin, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhujiang, Mr. Huang Bin and Mr. Mo Shangyun, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Deng Xinping, Mr. Ong Chor Wei and Mr.

Zhao Wei.

Disclaimer

O-Net Technologies (Group) Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 10:27:06 UTC
