O Net Technologies : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting

O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LIMITED 昂 納 科 技 （ 集 團 ） 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 877)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of O-Net Technologies (Group)

Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 to consider and approve, among others, the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the recommendation of payment of a final dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

O-Net Technologies (Group) Limited

Tse Kam Fai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Na Qinglin, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhujiang, Mr. Huang Bin and Mr. Mo Shangyun, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Deng Xinping, Mr. Ong Chor Wei and Mr.

Zhao Wei.