O Net Technologies : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - EXTENSION OF TIME FOR DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Offeror or the Company nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of the Company or of the Offeror in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

OPTICAL BETA LIMITED O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LIMITED (incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with 昂納科技（集團）有限公司 limited liability) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 877)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

EXTENSION OF TIME FOR DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION OF O-NET TECHNOLOGIES (GROUP) LIMITED BY THE OFFEROR BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW

Financial Adviser to the Offeror

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the joint announcement dated 8 July 2020 (the "Joint Announcement") and the joint announcements dated 14 July 2020 and 24 July 2020 issued by Optical Beta Limited and O-Net Technologies (Group) Limited in relation to, amongst other things, the Proposal. Unless otherwise defined in this joint announcement, terms defined in the Joint Announcement have the same meanings when used in this joint announcement.