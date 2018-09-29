O2 Czech Republic : As of January 13, 2019 Radek Lolek resigned from his office of a member and Vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of O2 Czech Republic (29 September 2018)

Inside information

As of January 13, 2019 Radek Lolek resigned from his office of a member and Vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of O2 Czech Republic

September 27, 2018

On September 27, 2018, the Supervisory Board of O2 Czech Republic a.s. has discussed a resignation by Ctirad Lolek from his office of a member and Vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of O2 Czech Republic a.s. The reason for the resignation is to create a vacancy in the Supervisory Board for an employees' representative. The representative will be in accordance with the Business Corporations Act and the company's Articles of Association elected by employees of O2 Czech Republic a.s. as of January 14, 2019. Mr. Lolek's office shall terminate on January 13, 2019.

