O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS
O2 Czech Republic : As of January 13, 2019 Radek Lolek resigned from his office of a member and Vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of O2 Czech Republic (29 September 2018)

09/29/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Inside information

As of January 13, 2019 Radek Lolek resigned from his office of a member and Vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of O2 Czech Republic

September 27, 2018

On September 27, 2018, the Supervisory Board of O2 Czech Republic a.s. has discussed a resignation by Ctirad Lolek from his office of a member and Vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of O2 Czech Republic a.s. The reason for the resignation is to create a vacancy in the Supervisory Board for an employees' representative. The representative will be in accordance with the Business Corporations Act and the company's Articles of Association elected by employees of O2 Czech Republic a.s. as of January 14, 2019. Mr. Lolek's office shall terminate on January 13, 2019.

Contacts

Investor Relations

O2 Czech Republic a.s. investor_relations@o2.cz t +420 271 462 076

About O2 Czech Republic

O2 is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Czech market. At present we operate close to eight million mobile and fixed accesses, which ranks us among the market leaders in fully converged services in Europe. To users of mobile services in the Czech Republic we offer state-of-the-art HSPA+ and LTE technology. We have the most comprehensive proposition of voice and data services in the Czech Republic, and we actively exploit the growth potential of the various business lines, especially ICT. Our data centres, with total floor area of 7,300 square metres, rank us among the leaders in hosting, cloud and managed services. O2 data centres belong to the few commercial ones in Central Europe to have TIER III certification. With our O2 TV we are also the largest IPTV service provider in the Czech Republic. In January 2014, O2 became a member of the Czech investment group PPF.

O2 Czech Republic a.s.

Za Brumlovkou 266/2

T 271 462 076

www.o2.cz/spolecnost/en/investor-relations/

Praha 4

investor_relations.cz@o2.cz

140 22

Disclaimer

O2 Czech Republic a.s. published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 04:21:06 UTC
2016O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Telecom With A 6.8% Dividend Yield 
Financials (CZK)
Sales 2018 38 025 M
EBIT 2018 7 197 M
Net income 2018 5 276 M
Debt 2018 8 590 M
Yield 2018 8,09%
P/E ratio 2018 14,39
P/E ratio 2019 14,67
EV / Sales 2018 2,34x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 80 347 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 270  CZK
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jindrich Fremuth Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tomas Kouril Chief Financial Officer
Jan Hruka Chief Technology Officer
Ctirad Lolek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board & Head-HR
Ladislav Bartonícek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS3 644
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.25%219 571
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.82%88 943
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.87%78 043
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 960
ORANGE-4.94%42 980
