O2 Czech Republic : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - newspaper

Huawei faces growing scrutiny around the globe over its ties to China's government and allegations that Beijing could use its technology for spying. The Chinese firm denies the allegations.

"The problem is there, but it is not the type of problem that (means) we would have to immediately stop operating Huawei technology," CETIN supervisory vice chairman Petr Slovacek told the Czech newspaper.

"It is possible to take additional steps to reduce risks related to this."

The Czech cyber watchdog issued a warning about potential dangers in using technology from Huawei and Chinese firm ZTE in December.

