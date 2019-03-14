Log in
O2 Czech Republic : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - newspaper

03/14/2019
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's largest telecommunications network operator CETIN said risks related to technology of China's Huawei Technologies were manageable and it had options to lower that risk, the daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Thursday.

Huawei faces growing scrutiny around the globe over its ties to China's government and allegations that Beijing could use its technology for spying. The Chinese firm denies the allegations.

"The problem is there, but it is not the type of problem that (means) we would have to immediately stop operating Huawei technology," CETIN supervisory vice chairman Petr Slovacek told the Czech newspaper.

"It is possible to take additional steps to reduce risks related to this."

The Czech cyber watchdog issued a warning about potential dangers in using technology from Huawei and Chinese firm ZTE in December.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (CZK)
Sales 2019 38 546 M
EBIT 2019 7 197 M
Net income 2019 5 426 M
Debt 2019 9 202 M
Yield 2019 8,50%
P/E ratio 2019 13,89
P/E ratio 2020 13,87
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 76 004 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 273  CZK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jindrich Fremuth Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tomas Kouril Chief Financial Officer
Jan Hruka Chief Technology Officer
Ladislav Bartonícek Member-Supervisory Board
Katerina Pospíilová Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS0.00%3 353
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.56%237 303
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.71%83 886
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.96%80 624
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 547
TELEFONICA3.47%44 354
