Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Oak Valley Bancorp    OVLY

OAK VALLEY BANCORP

(OVLY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 04:00:12 pm
16.43 USD   -0.30%
05:47pOAK VALLEY BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:33pOak Valley Bancorp Reports Record 3rd Quarter Results
GL
08/12Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Valley Bancorp Reports Record 3rd Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, consolidated net income was $3,231,000, or $0.40 per diluted share (EPS), compared to $2,963,000, or $0.37 EPS for the prior quarter and $3,165,000, or $0.39 EPS for the same period of 2018. Consolidated net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $9,298,000, or $1.15 EPS, representing an increase of $740,000 or 8.6%, compared to $8,558,000, or $1.06 EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

The earnings increase compared to prior periods was primarily driven by net interest income expansion corresponding to loan growth. Net interest income increased to $10,445,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $10,128,000 for the prior quarter and $9,944,000 for the same period of 2018. The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 4.18%, compared to 4.23% for the prior quarter, and 3.97% for the same period of 2018. Despite the increase to net interest income and average loans, the net interest margin retracted in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter due to an increase in cash balances compounded by a decrease in yields due to the two FOMC rate cuts thus far during 2019. 

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $1,275,000, compared to $1,242,000 during the prior quarter, and $1,137,000 for the same period of 2018. The increase compared to these prior periods is primarily due to service charges and transaction-based fee income from our expanding core deposit base. 

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $7,157,000, compared to $7,310,000 during the prior quarter, and $6,820,000 for the same period of 2018. The decrease compared to the prior period is due to various operating expense reductions and a reduction in the provision for losses of undisbursed loan commitments. The increase compared to the same period of last year corresponds to staffing increases and general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios. 

Total assets were $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $32.8 million from June 30, 2019 and $25.3 million over September 30, 2018. Gross loans were $732.3 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $14.2 million over June 30, 2019, and $69.1 million over September 30, 2018. The Company’s total deposits were $978.0 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $28.9 million over June 30, 2019, and $3.6 million over September 30, 2018.

“Loan production and core deposit growth continue to deliver solid results. Despite recent quarter over quarter pressure on net interest margin, we have driven profitability through increased loan volume and by fostering strong relationships with the many of the finest businesses and business owners in the communities we serve,” stated Chris Courtney, President and CEO. “Our team remains focused on creating a second-to-none service experience,” Courtney concluded. 

“While we’ve begun to experience industry-wide pressure on loan and investment yield, we have been able to overcome the impact by growing the loan portfolio and keeping a watchful eye on the bank’s cost of funds. Heading into the fourth quarter, we have a positive outlook on our loan pipeline and anticipate that loan production will partially moderate yield compression,” stated Rick McCarty, Senior EVP, Chief Operating Officer.

Non-performing assets as of September 30, 2019 were $1,200,000, or 0.11% of total assets, compared to $906,000, or 0.08% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019, and $663,000, or 0.09%, at September 30, 2018. The increase during the third quarter was a result of two consumer residential loans that were placed on non-accrual status. The allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.23% at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2019 and 1.23% at September 30, 2018. The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $240,000 during the third quarter of 2019 which was commensurate with growth of the loan portfolio, as loan loss reserves relative to gross loans remain at acceptable levels and credit quality remains strong.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.


Oak Valley Bancorp 
Financial Highlights (unaudited) 
       
($ in thousands, except per share)3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter3rd Quarter
Selected Quarterly Operating Data: 2019  2019  2019  2018  2018 
       
 Net interest income$10,445 $10,128 $10,111 $10,179 $9,944 
 Provision for loan losses 240  95  -  555  - 
 Non-interest income 1,275  1,242  1,275  1,232  1,137 
 Non-interest expense 7,157  7,310  7,233  6,921  6,820 
 Net income before income taxes 4,323  3,965  4,153  3,935  4,261 
 Provision for income taxes 1,092  1,002  1,049  956  1,096 
 Net income$3,231 $2,963 $3,104 $2,979 $3,165 
       
 Earnings per common share - basic$0.40 $0.37 $0.38 $0.37 $0.39 
 Earnings per common share - diluted$0.40 $0.37 $0.38 $0.37 $0.39 
 Dividends paid per common share$0.135 $- $0.135 $- $0.130 
 Return on average common equity 11.86% 11.39% 12.54% 12.16% 13.21%
 Return on average assets 1.18% 1.13% 1.17% 1.08% 1.17%
 Net interest margin (1) 4.18% 4.23% 4.16% 3.96% 3.97%
 Efficiency ratio (2) 59.67% 62.27% 62.20% 58.78% 59.50%
       
Capital - Period End     
 Book value per common share$13.31 $12.98 $12.45 $12.09 $11.67 
       
Credit Quality - Period End     
 Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.11% 0.08% 0.09% 0.08% 0.09%
 Loan loss reserve/ gross loans 1.23% 1.22% 1.23% 1.22% 1.23%
       
Period End Balance Sheet     
($ in thousands)     
 Total assets$1,101,132 $1,068,310 $1,059,130 $1,094,887 $1,075,805 
 Gross loans 732,334  718,158  707,408  711,902  663,195 
 Nonperforming assets 1,200  906  967  920  920 
 Allowance for loan losses 9,005  8,770  8,677  8,685  8,135 
 Deposits 977,993  949,090  938,743  986,495  974,424 
 Common equity 109,320  106,583  102,218  99,038  95,666 
       
Non-Financial Data     
 Full-time equivalent staff 182  184  180  178  176 
 Number of banking offices 17  17  17  17  17 
       
Common Shares outstanding     
 Period end 8,210,637  8,208,853  8,209,750  8,194,805  8,194,255 
 Period average - basic 8,105,294  8,102,807  8,093,106  8,086,748  8,083,927 
 Period average - diluted 8,120,096  8,117,192  8,102,411  8,097,161  8,104,252 
       
Market Ratios     
 Stock Price$16.77 $19.55 $17.64 $18.30 $19.65 
 Price/Earnings 10.60  13.33  11.34  12.52  12.65 
 Price/Book 1.26  1.51  1.42  1.51  1.68 
       
       
       
  NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,   
($ in thousands, except per share) 2019  2018    
       
 Net interest income$30,684 $28,388    
 Provision for loan losses 335  -    
 Non-interest income 3,792  3,480    
 Non-interest expense 21,700  20,457    
 Net income before income taxes 12,441  11,411    
 Provision for income taxes 3,143  2,853    
 Net income$9,298 $8,558    
       
 Earnings per common share - basic$1.15 $1.06    
 Earnings per common share - diluted$1.15 $1.06    
 Dividends paid per common share$0.270 $0.26    
 Return on average common equity 11.92% 12.29%   
 Return on average assets 1.16% 1.08%   
 Net interest margin (1) 4.19% 3.87%   
 Efficiency ratio (2) 61.36% 62.30%   
       
Capital - Period End     
 Book value per common share$13.31 $11.67    
       
Credit Quality - Period End     
 Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.11% 0.09%   
 Loan loss reserve/ gross loans 1.23% 1.23%   
       
Period End Balance Sheet     
($ in thousands)     
 Total assets$1,101,132 $1,075,805    
 Gross loans 732,334  663,195    
 Nonperforming assets 1,200  920    
 Allowance for loan losses 9,005  8,135    
 Deposits 977,993  974,424    
 Common equity 109,320  95,666    
       
Non-Financial Data     
 Full-time equivalent staff 182  176    
 Number of banking offices 17  17    
       
Common Shares outstanding     
 Period end 8,210,637  8,194,255    
 Period average - basic 8,100,447  8,079,707    
 Period average - diluted 8,113,298  8,101,087    
       
Market Ratios     
 Stock Price$16.77 $19.65    
 Price/Earnings 10.93  13.88    
 Price/Book 1.26  1.68    
       
       
(1) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.   
(2) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.   
      A marginal federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%, was used for applicable revenue.   


Contact:Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone:(209) 848-2265
 www.ovcb.com


 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OAK VALLEY BANCORP
05:47pOAK VALLEY BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:33pOak Valley Bancorp Reports Record 3rd Quarter Results
GL
08/12Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring
GL
08/07OAK VALLEY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/18OAK VALLEY BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
07/17OAK VALLEY BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/17Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 2ⁿᵈ Quarter Results and Announces Cash..
GL
06/20OAK VALLEY BANCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regula..
AQ
05/13Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring
GL
05/09OAK VALLEY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Chart OAK VALLEY BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Oak Valley Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK VALLEY BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Courtney President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Janet S. Pelton Chairman
Richard A. McCarty COO, Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Jeffery A. Gall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Russell E. Stahl Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OAK VALLEY BANCORP-9.51%133
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.60%384 760
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.62%278 169
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.81%274 739
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.66%211 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group