Oakley Capital Investments : Admission to the Specialist Fund Segment

23 August 2019

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Admission to the Specialist Fund Segment

Further to its announcement on 18 July 2019, Oakley Capital Investments Limited1 (the 'Company' or 'OCI') is pleased to announce that its entire issued share capital consisting of 204,399,936 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each has been admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment ('SFS') of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market ('Admission') at 8.00 a.m. today. Trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM has today been cancelled.

Admission to the SFS follows a period of strong performance for OCI. In the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company's total NAV is estimated to be in the range of £644 million - £651 million, which represents NAV per share of 315 pence - 318 pence and a total NAV return of at least 13%.

As part of an ongoing review designed to ensure OCI offers investors best-in-class transparency, risk management structures and governance, the Board of OCI concluded that the SFS is a more appropriate market for an investment company of its size and type.

The Company's TIDM code on the London Stock Exchange will continue to be OCI. The ISIN and SEDOL for the Ordinary Shares remain unchanged (ISIN: BMG670131058 / SEDOL: B23DL39).

A copy of the prospectus published in connection with Admission (the 'Prospectus') can be accessed on the Company's website at https://oakleycapitalinvestments.com/investor-centre/publications/and at the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

- ends -

Notes:

LEI Number: 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

1 About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

OCI is an SFS traded investment vehicle, which provides access to the Oakley Funds2. It is a liquid vehicle that aims to provide capital growth and dividends to investors.

2 The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital III and Oakley Capital IV, are unlisted focused mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

The Investment Adviser

Founded in 2002, Oakley Capital Limited has demonstrated the repeated ability to source attractive growth assets at attractive prices. To do this they rely on their sector and regional expertise, their ability to tackle transaction complexity and their deal generating entrepreneur network.

Important information

Specialist Fund Segment securities are not admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority. Therefore the Company has not been required to satisfy the eligibility criteria for admission to listing on the Official List and is not required to comply with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules. The London Stock Exchange has not examined or approved the contents of the Prospectus.

The Specialist Fund Segment is intended for institutional, professional, professionally advised and knowledgeable investors who understand, or who have been advised of, the potential risk from investing in companies admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment.