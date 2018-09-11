Oakley Capital Investments : Board Changes

11 September 2018

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (AIM:OCI; 'the Company' or 'OCI'), which provides investors with access to the investment strategy pursued by the Oakley Funds, today announces that after 11 years as Chairman of OCI, Christopher Wetherhill has informed the Board of his wish to retire and step down as a Director. Following this, Caroline Foulger, currently a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed Chairperson of OCI. Caroline joined the Board of OCI in July 2016 and has chaired the Risk Committee since that time.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Stewart Porter has agreed to join the Board as a non-executive director. Stewart has over 40 years of operational experience, both within private equity and TMT businesses, the latter being one of Oakley's three core sectors for investment. During his career, Stewart has held positions as COO and CFO at Wilkinson Sword and TI Group, as well as Director of Finance & Business Development for Global Markets at Cable & Wireless. Stewart was a founder and CFO of Pipex Communications plc. Stewart was instrumental in the development and successful sale of the Pipex group, helping it to grow from early stage start-up in 2000 to a business with over £400 million of revenues in 2009, mainly driven by a series of 14 acquisitions. Stewart recently retired as COO of Oakley Capital Limited. Stewart is expected to be appointed to the Board on 24 September. A further announcement confirming his appointment will be made as soon as possible and will include the disclosures required by Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Caroline's appointment as Chairperson is made with immediate effect. The Board will continue to review its governance structures and intends to appoint a further independent non-executive director in due course.

Caroline Foulger, Chairperson of Oakley Capital Investments Limited, said today:

'I would like to thank Chris for his significant contribution over the last 11 years and, in particular, the recent steps taken to enhance governance and structure for the benefit of shareholders, which are still ongoing. I look forward to continuing that work and building upon the developments to date.

'Stewart brings invaluable knowledge of the TMT and private equity sectors to the Board and welook forward to benefiting from his considerable experience as he joins us as a Board member.'

Peter Dubens, Managing Partner, Oakley Capital Limited, commented:

'We are grateful for Chris' work with OCI over the last decade and wish him well going forwards. We are confident that the Board is well-positioned to continue the progress made to date in progressing key shareholder initiatives.'

Christopher Wetherill, out-going Chairman of

Oakley Capital Investments Limited , added:

'My 11 years at OCI have been characterised by investments in funds with strong performance track records and this has been reflected in the NAV growth in the past decade and consequently significant growth in shareholder value.

'More recently, the Board has been in close discussions with shareholders to ensure OCI's structures and governance are well prepared for the next ten years and beyond. I wish OCI well for the future and have every confidence that it will continue its positive progress under Caroline's leadership.'

