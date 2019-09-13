Oakley Capital Investments : Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 September 2019

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Director Dealing

Oakley Capital Investments Limited1(the 'Company'), was notified today of the following transaction by a Director of the Company:

Laurence Blackall, a Director of the Company, has purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 235.0 pence per Ordinary Share. As a result, Mr. Blackall is now interested in 300,000 Ordinary Shares of the Company, representing 0.147 per cent. of the issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Laurence Blackall 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oakley Capital Investments Limited b) LEI 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1p each BMG670131058 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 235.0p 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 12 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Specialist Fund Segment

Notes:

LEI Number: 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

1 About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

OCI is a

Specialist Fund Segment ('SFS') traded investment vehicle, which provides access to the Oakley Funds2. It is a liquid vehicle that aims to provide capital growth and dividends to investors.

2 The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital III and Oakley Capital IV, are unlisted focused mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.