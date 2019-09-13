Log in
Oakley Capital Investments : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/13/2019 | 03:14am EDT

13 September 2019

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Director Dealing

Oakley Capital Investments Limited1(the 'Company'), was notified today of the following transaction by a Director of the Company:

Laurence Blackall, a Director of the Company, has purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 235.0 pence per Ordinary Share. As a result, Mr. Blackall is now interested in 300,000 Ordinary Shares of the Company, representing 0.147 per cent. of the issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Laurence Blackall

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

b)

LEI

213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1p each

BMG670131058

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

235.0p

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

12 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Specialist Fund Segment

- ends -

For further information please contact:

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

+44 20 7766 6900

Steven Tredget, Investor Relations

Greenbrook Communications Ltd

+44 20 7952 2000

Alex Jones / Matthew Goodman / Gina Bell

Liberum Capital Limited (Financial Adviser & Broker)

+44 20 3100 2000

Steve Pearce / Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews

Notes:

LEI Number: 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

1 About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

OCI is a Specialist Fund Segment ('SFS') traded investment vehicle, which provides access to the Oakley Funds2. It is a liquid vehicle that aims to provide capital growth and dividends to investors.

2 The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital III and Oakley Capital IV, are unlisted focused mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Disclaimer

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:11:07 UTC
