Oakley Capital Investments : Notice of AGM

26 July 2019

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Oakley Capital Investments Limited¹ (the 'Company') announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') has today been posted to shareholders and will be available to view from the Company's website: www.oakleycapitalinvestments.com/investor-centre.

The Company will hold its AGM at 3rd Floor, Mintflower Place, 8 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM08, Bermuda on Thursday 22 August 2019 at 11.00 a.m. (Bermuda time).

Notes:

1About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

OCI is an AIM traded investment vehicle, which provides access to the Oakley Funds². It is a liquid vehicle that aims to provide capital growth and dividends to investors. OCI's ordinary shares ('Ordinary Shares') are currently traded on AIM. It is anticipated that the Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's ('LSE') Main Market and simultaneously cease trading on AIM at 8 a.m. on or around 23 August 2019.

²The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital III and Oakley Capital IV, are unlisted focused mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

The Investment Adviser

Founded in 2002, Oakley Capital has demonstrated the repeated ability to source attractive growth assets at attractive prices. To do this they rely on their sector and regional expertise, their ability to tackle transaction complexity and their deal generating entrepreneur network.