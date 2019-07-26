Log in
News Summary

Oakley Capital Investments : Notice of AGM

07/26/2019

26 July 2019

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Oakley Capital Investments Limited¹ (the 'Company') announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') has today been posted to shareholders and will be available to view from the Company's website: www.oakleycapitalinvestments.com/investor-centre.

The Company will hold its AGM at 3rd Floor, Mintflower Place, 8 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM08, Bermuda on Thursday 22 August 2019 at 11.00 a.m. (Bermuda time).

- ends-

For further information please contact:

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

+44 20 7766 6900

Steven Tredget, Investor Relations

Greenbrook Communications Ltd

+44 20 7952 2000

Alex Jones / Matthew Goodman / Gina Bell

Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

+44 20 3100 2000

Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews

Notes:

LEI Number: 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

1About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

OCI is an AIM traded investment vehicle, which provides access to the Oakley Funds². It is a liquid vehicle that aims to provide capital growth and dividends to investors. OCI's ordinary shares ('Ordinary Shares') are currently traded on AIM. It is anticipated that the Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's ('LSE') Main Market and simultaneously cease trading on AIM at 8 a.m. on or around 23 August 2019.

²The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital III and Oakley Capital IV, are unlisted focused mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

The Investment Adviser

Founded in 2002, Oakley Capital has demonstrated the repeated ability to source attractive growth assets at attractive prices. To do this they rely on their sector and regional expertise, their ability to tackle transaction complexity and their deal generating entrepreneur network.

Disclaimer

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:09:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 50,2 M
Yield 2020 2,27%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 -
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 387 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 310,00  GBp
Last Close Price 198,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Caroline Foulger Chairman
Laurence Charles Neil Blackall Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Non-Executive Director
Stewart Charles Porter Non-Executive Director
Craig Theodor Bodenstab Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-25.98%478
