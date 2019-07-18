Oakley Capital Investments : Publication of Prospectus

18 July 2019

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Publication of Prospectus and update on proposed move to the SFS

Oakley Capital Investments Limited1 (the 'Company' or 'OCI'), announces that, following the announcement made earlier on 18 July 2019, it has today published its prospectus ('Prospectus') in connection with the proposed admission of the Company's ordinary shares ('Ordinary Shares') to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment ('SFS') of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market ('Admission').

It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Ordinary Shares on the SFS will commence at 8:00 am on 23 August 2019. Accordingly, the last day for dealings in the Ordinary Shares on AIM will be 22 August 2019. Trading in the Ordinary Shares on AIM will be cancelled simultaneously with Admission.

The Company is not raising any capital or issuing any new Ordinary Shares in connection with Admission. The Company's TIDM code on the London Stock Exchange will continue to be OCI. On Admission, the Company's issued share capital will be 204,399,936 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each with no shares held in treasury.

A copy of the Prospectus can be accessed on the Company's website at https://oakleycapitalinvestments.com/investor-centre/publications/, and will shortly be available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Notes:

LEI Number: 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

1 About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

OCI is an AIM traded investment vehicle, which provides access to the Oakley Funds2. It is a liquid vehicle that aims to provide capital growth and dividends to investors.

2 The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital III and Oakley Capital IV, are unlisted focused mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

The Investment Adviser

Founded in 2002, Oakley Capital Limited has demonstrated the repeated ability to source attractive growth assets at attractive prices. To do this they rely on their sector and regional expertise, their ability to tackle transaction complexity and their deal generating entrepreneur network.