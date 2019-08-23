Oakley Capital Investments : Result of Annual General Meeting

23 August 2019

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Result of Annual General Meeting

Oakley Capital Investments Limited1, the Specialist Fund Segment listed company established to provide investors with access to the investment strategy being pursued by the Oakley Funds2, today announces the results of its Annual General Meeting, held on 22 August 2019. All resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

- ends -

For further information please contact:

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

+44 20 7766 6900

Steven Tredget, Investor Relations

Greenbrook Communications Ltd

+44 20 7952 2000

Alex Jones / Matthew Goodman / Gina Bell

Liberum Capital Limited (Financial Adviser & Broker)

+44 20 3100 2000

Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews

Notes:

LEI Number: 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

1 About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

OCI is a

Specialist Fund Segment ('SFS') traded investment vehicle, which provides access to the Oakley Funds 2 . It is a liquid vehicle that aims to provide capital growth and dividends to investors.

2 The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital III and Oakley Capital IV are closed-end, unlisted, mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

The Investment Adviser

Founded in 2002, Oakley Capital Limited has demonstrated the repeated ability to source attractive growth assets at attractive prices. To do this it relies on its sector and regional expertise, its ability to tackle transaction complexity and its deal generating entrepreneur network.

Important information

Specialist Fund Segment securities are not admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority. Therefore the Company has not been required to satisfy the eligibility criteria for admission to listing on the Official List and is not required to comply with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules. The London Stock Exchange has not examined or approved the contents of the Prospectus.

The Specialist Fund Segment is intended for institutional, professional, professionally advised and knowledgeable investors who understand, or who have been advised of, the potential risk from investing in companies admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment.