Oakley Capital Investments : Share Buy-Back

03/18/2020 | 03:12am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO US PERSONS OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

18 March 2020

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Share Buy-Back

Oakley Capital Investments Limited1(the 'Company') announces that the Board has authorised the buy-back of up to 3.0 million ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

Shareholders should be aware that a repurchase of Ordinary Shares on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the Ordinary Shares and could exceed 25 per cent of the average daily trading volume of the preceding 20 business days.

The Company has 198,599,936 Ordinary Shares in issue and admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Ordinary Shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled.

- ends -

For further information please contact:

Oakley Capital Limited

+44 20 7766 6900

Steven Tredget, Investor Relations

Greenbrook Communications Limited

+44 20 7952 2000

Alex Jones / Gina Bell / James Williams

Liberum Capital Limited (Financial Adviser & Broker)

+44 20 3100 2000

Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews

Notes:

LEI Number: 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

1 About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

OCI is a Specialist Fund Segment ('SFS') traded investment vehicle, which provides access to the Oakley Funds2. It is a liquid vehicle that aims to provide capital growth and dividends to investors.

2 The Oakley Funds

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital Private Equity III and Oakley Capital IV, are unlisted mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long-term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

The Investment Adviser

Founded in 2002, Oakley Capital Limited has demonstrated the repeated ability to source attractive growth assets at attractive prices. To do this it relies on its sector and regional expertise, its ability to tackle transaction complexity and its deal generating entrepreneur network.

Important information

Specialist Fund Segment securities are not admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority. Therefore, the Company has not been required to satisfy the eligibility criteria for admission to listing on the Official List and is not required to comply with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules. The London Stock Exchange has not examined or approved the contents of the Prospectus.

The Specialist Fund Segment is intended for institutional, professional, professionally advised and knowledgeable investors who understand, or who have been advised of, the potential risk from investing in companies admitted to the Specialist Fund Segment.

Disclaimer

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:11:11 UTC
