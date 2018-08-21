Log in
OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED (OCL)
Oakley Capital Investments : to invest in cPanel

08/21/2018 | 08:12am CEST

21 August 2018

Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Oakley Capital to invest in cPanel

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (AIM:OCI, the 'Company') is pleased to announce an agreement to invest in cPanel via the Oakley Funds. WebPros BV, the holding company that owns Plesk and Solus VM, is acquiring a majority stake in cPanel from its founder J. Nick Koston. Oakley Capital Private Equity III ('Fund III') first invested in WebPros in April 2017 in order to acquire Plesk, which has performed very strongly since. Fund III will make a further investment of $50 million into WebPros as part of this transaction. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Established in 1997 by CEO J. Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive control panel software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple, point-and-click software. Based in Houston, Texas, cPanel employs over 220 colleagues and has customers in more than 70 countries.

This transaction is a continuation of Oakley's strategy to acquire leading internet infrastructure software businesses. It will keep its companies' products active, supported and developed. Oakley is committed to making significant investments into, and growing headcount in, cPanel's Houston headquarters.

The transaction is partly funded by an extension of the unitranche debt facility from the existing lender TPG. The Company's indirect contribution to the new investment through its interest in Fund III is expected to be approximately £16.0 million (USD/GBP = 0.79). The Company's valuation of its original stake in Plesk was £14.1 million at 31 December 2017.

Peter Dubens, Managing Partner of Oakley Capital Private Equity, commented:

'We are delighted to have the opportunity to acquire one of the most well-respected businesses in internet infrastructure software. Oakley has significant experience of investing in this sector, and we look forward to working with Nick and the team to continue cPanel's growth.'

J.Nick Koston, CEO of cPanel, Inc. commented:

'This investment reflects a great step forward for cPanel. Our team has developed software that contributes to the success of millions of websites operating globally and looks forward to continuing to do so with the same passion that our loyal customers have come to love. This investment will give internet infrastructure providers access to a wider range of software, features and support. I am excited about what the future holds for the company and the great team at cPanel.'

This announcement contains inside information.

- ends -

For further information please contact:

Oakley Capital Investments Limited
+44 20 7766 6900
Steven Tredget, Investor Relations

Greenbrook Communications Ltd
+44 20 7952 2000
Alex Jones / Matthew Goodman / Gina Bell

Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
+44 20 3100 2000
Gillian Martin / Jill Li

1 About Oakley Capital Investments Limited ('OCI')

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is a Bermudian company listed on AIM. OCI seeks to provide investors with long term capital appreciation through its investment in Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P., Oakley Capital Private Equity II, Oakley Capital Private Equity III and through co-investment opportunities.

LEI Number: 213800KW6MZUK12CQ815

2 About Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. ('Fund I'), Oakley Capital Private Equity II ('Fund II') and Oakley Capital Private Equity III ('Fund III'), together the 'Oakley Funds'

Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P. and its successor funds, Oakley Capital Private Equity II and Oakley Capital Private Equity III, are unlisted mid-market private equity funds with the aim of providing investors with significant long term capital appreciation. The investment strategy of the funds is to focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with the potential for growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Disclaimer

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:11:04 UTC
