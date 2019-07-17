Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Investors (OASM)

07/17/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (“Oasmia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OASM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 9, 2019, the Company announced that it had ended its “engagement and cooperation” with former executive chairman Julian Aleksov after a tax audit revealed missing funds related to suspicious transactions between Oasmia and companies controlled by Aleksov and his father-in-law.

On this news, shares of Oasmia fell $0.34 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Oasmia securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
