Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Investors (OASM)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (“Oasmia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OASM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 9, 2019, the Company announced that it had ended its “engagement and cooperation” with former executive chairman Julian Aleksov after a tax audit revealed missing funds related to suspicious transactions between Oasmia and companies controlled by Aleksov and his father-in-law.

On this news, shares of Oasmia fell $0.34 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Oasmia securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005713/en/