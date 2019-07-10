Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - OASM

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM) resulting from allegations that Oasmia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 9, 2019, after the market closed, Oasmia reported that it terminated its “engagement and cooperation” with former executive chairman Julian Aleksov without any further renumeration, following a tax audit that revealed missing funds connected to suspicious transactions between Oasmia and companies controlled by Mr. Aleksov and his former father in-law. Oasmia also reported the matter to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

Following this news, shares of Oasmia fell $0.34 per share, or 13.08%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Oasmia investors.

