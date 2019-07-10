Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OASA PHARADR    OASM

OASA PHARADR

(OASM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - OASM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM) resulting from allegations that Oasmia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 9, 2019, after the market closed, Oasmia reported that it terminated its “engagement and cooperation” with former executive chairman Julian Aleksov without any further renumeration, following a tax audit that revealed missing funds connected to suspicious transactions between Oasmia and companies controlled by Mr. Aleksov and his former father in-law. Oasmia also reported the matter to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

Following this news, shares of Oasmia fell $0.34 per share, or 13.08%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Oasmia investors. If you purchased shares of Oasmia please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1620.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OASA PHARADR
06:23pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Oasmia Ph..
BU
2016Oasmia convenes an extraordinary general meeting on the 21 November, 2016
GL
2016Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Well Positioned for Growth Following Collaborative A..
GL
2016Communique from Oasmia's Annual General Meeting 2016
GL
2016Oasmia successfully completes a private placement of new convertible instrume..
GL
2016Oasmia Pharmaceutical to Identify International Partners for Marketing, Distr..
GL
2016Oasmia Has Submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Me..
GL
2016Oasmia Submits Application for Market Approval of its Next Generation Anti-Ca..
GL
2015Oasmia Pharmaceutical's Next Generation Anti-cancer Drug Docecal Approved for..
GL
2015Oasmia Pharmaceutical's Lead Human Cancer Drug Paclical(r) Generates Strong I..
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 255 M
EBIT 2020 61,2 M
Net income 2020 43,8 M
Debt 2020 101 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 6,55x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 1 573 M
Chart OASA PHARADR
Duration : Period :
OASA PHARADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,26  SEK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About