Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Oasis Midstream Partners LP    OMP

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(OMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oasis Midstream Partners LP : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 18, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

HOUSTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Monday, May 18, 2020 before market open. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date:

Monday, May 18, 2020

Time: 

11:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast: 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/34883



OR:


Dial-in: 

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in: 

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

1719488

Website: 

www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Monday, May 25, 2020 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 

877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 

412-317-0088

Replay access: 

10144339

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

June 2: 

RBC's 2020 Global Energy and Power Executive Virtual Conference

June 17: 

J.P.Morgan's 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (Nasdaq: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:
Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Bob Bakanauskas
(281) 404-9600
Director, Investor Relations

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-midstream-partners-schedules-first-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-may-18-2020-301060345.html

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L
05:41pOASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for M..
PR
05/11OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
05/11OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Postpones First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
PR
05/04OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for M..
AQ
05/01OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for M..
PR
03/02OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-..
AQ
02/28OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-..
PR
02/27OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/26OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/25OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Year Ended December 31, 2019 Earnings
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group