Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oasis Petroleum Inc.    OAS

OASIS PETROLEUM INC. (OAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OASIS PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oasis Petroleum Inc. - OAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS).

On January 2, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported in an article titled “Fracking’s Secret Problem—Oil Wells Aren’t Producing as Much as Forecast” that, according to a review of available public data on production, many of the Company’s shale wells, specifically those involved in the fracking process, were producing oil and gas at a much lower rate than the Company had forecasted to investors. Further, the report noted that “findings suggest current production levels may be hard to sustain without greater spending because operators will have to drill more wells to meet growth targets.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Oasis’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Oasis’ shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Oasis shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-oas/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
10:52pOASIS PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/05OASIS PETROLEUM : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call for February 27,..
PR
2018OASIS PETROLEUM INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form ..
AQ
2018OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Completes Acquisition of Additional Interests in W..
PR
2018OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Uni..
PR
2018OASIS PETROLEUM INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2018OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Public Offering of Common Units
PR
2018OASIS PETROLEUM : Sells Select Midstream Interests to Oasis Midstream Partners
PR
2018OASIS PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2018OASIS PETROLEUM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 877 M
EBIT 2018 357 M
Net income 2018 -226 M
Debt 2018 2 742 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,37
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
Capitalization 1 780 M
Chart OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
Duration : Period :
Oasis Petroleum Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 9,89 $
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas B. Nusz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor L. Reid President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael H. Lou CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Michael M. McShane Lead Independent Director
William J. Cassidy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OASIS PETROLEUM INC.1.09%1 780
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.23%77 686
CNOOC LTD5.92%75 112
EOG RESOURCES6.63%53 925
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.55%49 016
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD6.92%31 100
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.