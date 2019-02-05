Oasis Petroleum : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call for February 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 financial and operational results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/29262

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 8270035



Website: www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, March 6, 2019 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 10128589

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

February 28: Simmons' 19th Annual Energy Conference – Las Vegas, NV March 5: Raymond James' 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, FL March 6: Morgan Stanley's Global Energy & Power Conference – New York, NY

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.