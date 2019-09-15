Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB    OASM   SE0000722365

OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB

(OASM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oasmia Pharmaceutical : The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding Board of Directors and auditor of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB for AGM 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Oasmia's Nomination Committee has informed the company of its proposal regarding Board of Directors and auditor ahead of the Annual General Meeting September 26, 2019.

The Nomination Committee proposes Hege Hellström and Anders Härfstrand as new board members. In addition, the nomination committee proposes re-election of the current Board members Jörgen Olsson, Peter Zonabend, Gunilla Öhman and Sven Rohmann. Jörgen Olsson is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Hege Hellström has worked at the biotechnology company Sobi since 2013 and was president for EMENAR (Europe, Middle East, North Africa and Russia). Prior to that, she was globally responsible for the Cardiovascular business area within Sanofi, VP Renal Europe and Head of Regional Liaisons, Sanofi, VP Renal and Endocrine Europe, Genzyme, General Manager Benelux Genzyme. Before Genzyme, she was 13 years at Baxter. Hege Hellström is 54 years old and has a degree in Bioengineering from Ullevaal School of Bioengineering, Oslo, Norway and marketing and finance education at BI, Norwegian Business School.

Anders Härfstrand has been an advisor within the pharmaceutical industry since 2015 and a board member of both private and listed companies in the sector (present NASDAQ-listed Prothena). Prior to that, he has held leading positions in a number of successful biotechnology companies and has long experience in building global commercial operations with billion-dollar turnover, driving organic growth, restructuring and mergers. He has been CEO of a number of companies, including Nitec Pharma AG, Humabs Biomed SA, ADAMA AGRO (CHEM CHINA) and BBB Therapeutics. Before that, he held leading world wide roles within Serono, Pfizer and Pharmacia. Anders Härfstrand is 63 years old and has a MD and Ph.D at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the registered audit firm KPMG be elected as new auditor. KPMG has informed the nomination committee that the authorized auditor Duane Swanson will be the Lead Audit Partner if KPMG is elected as auditor.

Oasmia's Nomination Committee consists of Per Arwidsson (Arwidsro), the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Håkan Lagerberg and Jörgen Olsson, Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the company's premises in Uppsala.

For more information:

Investor Relations Oasmia
E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).

Disclaimer

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 21:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB
05:02pOASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL : The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding Board of D..
PU
03:00pThe Nomination Committee's proposal regarding Board of Directors and auditor ..
GL
09/05OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL : publishes its annual report and adjusts accounts due to ..
PU
09/05Oasmia publishes its annual report and adjusts accounts due to write-downs - ..
GL
09/04OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL : completes its management team
PU
09/04Oasmia completes its management team
GL
09/04LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors who Su..
NE
08/28OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB : - Oasmia updates regarding MGC disputes
AQ
08/28Notice of Annual General Meeting in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
GL
08/27Oasmia updates regarding MGC disputes
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 255 M
EBIT 2020 61,2 M
Net income 2020 43,8 M
Debt 2020 101 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
P/E ratio 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 6,41x
EV / Sales2021 1,81x
Capitalization 1 536 M
Chart OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB
Duration : Period :
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,17  SEK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikael Asp Chief Executive Officer
Julian Aleksov Chairman
Anders Blom Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nina Heldring Head-Clinical Development
Bo Cederstrand Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB-32.19%160
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.07%345 150
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.52%236 116
MERCK AND COMPANY8.11%211 513
PFIZER-15.44%204 151
NOVARTIS18.45%200 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group