Oasmia Pharmaceutical : completes its management team

09/04/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

Oasmia has further strengthen its management team with the recruitment of two General Managers to accelerate commercialization of Oasmia. Neil Yman is appointed General Manager for Europe & Russia and Reinhard Koenig is appointed General Manager for USA & Canada. Both have extensive experience of leading positions within global pharmaceutical companies.

'The addition of two experienced General Managers will drive the commercial success in their territory respectively. Oasmia has now a management team with the experience and standing to make a difference in this exciting transition period going forward. In addition, Oasmia continues adding more key employees with strong commercial as well as oncology experience in order to prepare for the launch and market access of Apealea - our first drug to the market',comments Sven Rohmann CEO of Oasmia.

'This is a very important step-up for Oasmia. In my view, Oasmia has now a great team of employees. This is more than half of the success factor when we look ahead', says Jörgen Olsson, Chairman of the Board in Oasmia.

Moreover, Oasmia has recruited Carina Eklöw as Global Medical Affairs Director and Nigel Goodman as Clinical Operations Director.

The Oasmia management team is now complete and consists of:

CEO (interim), Sven Rohmann- ex Novartis, Ganymed Pharmaceuticals, Merck-Serono. 32 years of pharma and oncology experience.

CBO and Deputy CEO, Anette Sjödin- ex Nestlé Skin Health, Pharmacia, Biacore. 30 years of biotechnology and life science experience.

CTO, Mikael Asp- 30 years of experience from several companies within the international pharmaceutical industry in R&D, production, quality assurance and as Qualified Person (QP).

CMO, Nina Heldring- more than 20 years of experience with pre-clinical and clinical medical research from renowned academic institutes and the pharmaceutical industry.

GM USA & Canada, Reinhard Koenig- ex Genentech, Boehringer Mannheim, Piramal Critical Care. More than 30 years of pharma and biotechnology experience.

CFO (acting), Joakim Lindén- more than 25 years of experience of change implementation in public and private limited companies in many industries, countries and roles, including as CFO.

GM Europe & Russia, Neil Yman- ex Pierre Fabre, Novartis, GSK and Roche. Over 17 years of pharma and oncology experience.

For more information:

Investor Relations Oasmia
E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).

Disclaimer

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 19:26:06 UTC
