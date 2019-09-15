The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding Board of Directors and auditor of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB for AGM 2019

Oasmia's Nomination Committee has informed the company of its proposal regarding Board of Directors and auditor ahead of the Annual General Meeting September 26, 2019.



The Nomination Committee proposes Hege Hellström and Anders Härfstrand as new board members. In addition, the nomination committee proposes re-election of the current Board members Jörgen Olsson, Peter Zonabend, Gunilla Öhman and Sven Rohmann. Jörgen Olsson is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Hege Hellström has worked at the biotechnology company Sobi since 2013 and was president for EMENAR (Europe, Middle East, North Africa and Russia). Prior to that, she was globally responsible for the Cardiovascular business area within Sanofi, VP Renal Europe and Head of Regional Liaisons, Sanofi, VP Renal and Endocrine Europe, Genzyme, General Manager Benelux Genzyme. Before Genzyme, she was 13 years at Baxter. Hege Hellström is 54 years old and has a degree in Bioengineering from Ullevaal School of Bioengineering, Oslo, Norway and marketing and finance education at BI, Norwegian Business School.

Anders Härfstrand has been an advisor within the pharmaceutical industry since 2015 and a board member of both private and listed companies in the sector (present NASDAQ-listed Prothena). Prior to that, he has held leading positions in a number of successful biotechnology companies and has long experience in building global commercial operations with billion-dollar turnover, driving organic growth, restructuring and mergers. He has been CEO of a number of companies, including Nitec Pharma AG, Humabs Biomed SA, ADAMA AGRO (CHEM CHINA) and BBB Therapeutics. Before that, he held leading world wide roles within Serono, Pfizer and Pharmacia. Anders Härfstrand is 63 years old and has a MD and Ph.D at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the registered audit firm KPMG be elected as new auditor. KPMG has informed the nomination committee that the authorized auditor Duane Swanson will be the Lead Audit Partner if KPMG is elected as auditor.

Oasmia's Nomination Committee consists of Per Arwidsson (Arwidsro), the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Håkan Lagerberg and Jörgen Olsson, Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the company's premises in Uppsala.

For more information:

Investor Relations Oasmia

E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company’s product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company’s product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).

