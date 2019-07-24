Obalon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
07/24/2019 | 07:45am EDT
SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 highlights:
Further streamlined operations and spend to support new commercial strategy
Promoted William Plovanic to President and Chief Financial Officer
Appointed Robert MacDonald as Chief Retail Officer to create network of Obalon-branded retail outlets
Signed store lease to begin the development of Obalon's first Company-owned retail weight loss center targeted to open in Fall 2019
Raised $8.8 million in equity capital
Reduced debt by $15 million
"We worked throughout the second quarter to restructure the organization, making key leadership changes, significantly reducing expenses, and improving our balance sheet in preparation of the roll out of our new business model later this fall,” said William J. Plovanic, Obalon’s President and Chief Financial Officer. “There continues to be significant patient interest in our proprietary and patented FDA-approved weight loss solution, and our strategy to create a network of retail centers dedicated to treatment with the Obalon Balloon System is intended make this safe and effective technology available to obese individuals who are frustrated with not being able to lose weight with diet and exercise-alone and who are not interested in surgery. I look forward to providing more detail on the Obalon retail center strategy on our earnings call today.”
Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, as the Company restructured its operations, eliminating its direct field sales force in advance of a transition to its new strategy and business model. Obalon intends to create a network of Company-owned retail weight loss centers dedicated to delivering the Obalon Balloon System. Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.8 million, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.25, compared to $0.57 for the second quarter of 2018.
Cost of revenue was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, down from $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Gross deficit for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.3 million, compared to a gross profit of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.
Research and Development expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1.8 million, down from $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.
Operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.4 million, down from a loss of $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.5 million and $5.0 million of debt outstanding under its loan and security agreement. The terms of the loan and security agreement require the Company to maintain a cash balance in its account with the lender in an amount equal to the amount of outstanding indebtedness.
About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit http://www.obalon.com.
OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
Revenue
$
386
$
2,732
$
2,161
$
4,078
Cost of revenue
679
1,732
1,911
2,501
Gross (deficit) profit
(293
)
1,000
250
1,577
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,788
3,352
4,227
5,991
Selling, general and administrative
4,332
7,250
10,536
17,256
Total operating expenses
6,120
10,602
14,763
23,247
Loss from operations
(6,413
)
(9,602
)
(14,513
)
(21,670
)
Interest expense, net
(295
)
(57
)
(485
)
(94
)
Other expense, net
(59
)
(94
)
(59
)
(115
)
Net loss
(6,767
)
(9,753
)
(15,057
)
(21,879
)
Other comprehensive income
—
—
—
6
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(6,767
)
$
(9,753
)
$
(15,057
)
$
(21,873
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.57
)
$
(0.60
)
$
(1.29
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
26,877,568
17,039,876
25,005,475
17,013,529
OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and par value data)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,513
$
21,187
Short-term investments
—
2,548
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $900 and $665, respectively
447
870
Inventory
2,107
1,580
Other current assets
954
2,462
Total current assets
17,021
28,647
Property and equipment, net
1,038
1,739
Lease right-of-use assets
1,140
—
Total assets
$
19,199
$
30,386
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,082
$
1,159
Accrued compensation
1,093
3,805
Deferred revenue
320
352
Other current liabilities
2,127
1,985
Current portion of lease liabilities
468
—
Current portion of long-term loan
5,000
9,930
Total current liabilities
10,090
17,231
Lease liabilities long-term
722
—
Other long-term liabilities
—
48
Total long-term liabilities
722
48
Total liabilities
10,812
17,279
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 35,582,614 and 23,513,292 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
36
23
Additional paid-in capital
172,162
161,838
Accumulated deficit
(163,811
)
(148,754
)
Total stockholders’ equity
8,387
13,107
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
19,199
$
30,386
OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(15,057
)
$
(21,879
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
256
276
Stock-based compensation
1,641
2,603
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
95
107
Amortization of right-of-use asset
186
—
Accretion of investment discount, net
(2
)
(7
)
Amortization of debt discount
70
22
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
423
1,174
Inventory
(157
)
(424
)
Other current assets
1,760
857
Accounts payable
(191
)
275
Accrued compensation
(2,712
)
(2,362
)
Deferred revenue
(32
)
(208
)
Lease liabilities, net
(136
)
—
Other current and long term liabilities
(142
)
842
Net cash used in operating activities
(13,998
)
(18,724
)
Investing activities:
Purchases of short-term investments
—
(995
)
Maturities of short-term investments
2,550
23,301
Purchase of property and equipment
(20
)
(657
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,530
21,649
Financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term loan
10,000
—
Payment on long-term loan
(15,000
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
8,793
—
Proceeds from stock issued under employee stock purchase plan
—
148
Proceeds from sale of common stock upon exercise of stock options
1
31
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,794
179
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents