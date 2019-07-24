Obalon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 highlights:

Further streamlined operations and spend to support new commercial strategy

Promoted William Plovanic to President and Chief Financial Officer

Appointed Robert MacDonald as Chief Retail Officer to create network of Obalon-branded retail outlets

Signed store lease to begin the development of Obalon's first Company-owned retail weight loss center targeted to open in Fall 2019

Raised $8.8 million in equity capital

Reduced debt by $15 million

"We worked throughout the second quarter to restructure the organization, making key leadership changes, significantly reducing expenses, and improving our balance sheet in preparation of the roll out of our new business model later this fall,” said William J. Plovanic, Obalon’s President and Chief Financial Officer. “There continues to be significant patient interest in our proprietary and patented FDA-approved weight loss solution, and our strategy to create a network of retail centers dedicated to treatment with the Obalon Balloon System is intended make this safe and effective technology available to obese individuals who are frustrated with not being able to lose weight with diet and exercise-alone and who are not interested in surgery. I look forward to providing more detail on the Obalon retail center strategy on our earnings call today.”

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, as the Company restructured its operations, eliminating its direct field sales force in advance of a transition to its new strategy and business model. Obalon intends to create a network of Company-owned retail weight loss centers dedicated to delivering the Obalon Balloon System. Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.8 million, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.25, compared to $0.57 for the second quarter of 2018.

Cost of revenue was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, down from $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Gross deficit for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.3 million, compared to a gross profit of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Research and Development expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1.8 million, down from $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.4 million, down from a loss of $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.5 million and $5.0 million of debt outstanding under its loan and security agreement. The terms of the loan and security agreement require the Company to maintain a cash balance in its account with the lender in an amount equal to the amount of outstanding indebtedness.

Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results is scheduled for today, July 24, 2019, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time). Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7791 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9934 (international) using passcode 1787979. Media and individuals will be in a listen-only mode. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live at: http://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvo9cozg.

An archive of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the event on the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. website located at http://investor.obalon.com in the “News & Events” section.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit http://www.obalon.com.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

William Plovanic

President and Chief Financial Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com





OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 386 $ 2,732 $ 2,161 $ 4,078 Cost of revenue 679 1,732 1,911 2,501 Gross (deficit) profit (293 ) 1,000 250 1,577 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,788 3,352 4,227 5,991 Selling, general and administrative 4,332 7,250 10,536 17,256 Total operating expenses 6,120 10,602 14,763 23,247 Loss from operations (6,413 ) (9,602 ) (14,513 ) (21,670 ) Interest expense, net (295 ) (57 ) (485 ) (94 ) Other expense, net (59 ) (94 ) (59 ) (115 ) Net loss (6,767 ) (9,753 ) (15,057 ) (21,879 ) Other comprehensive income — — — 6 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (6,767 ) $ (9,753 ) $ (15,057 ) $ (21,873 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.29 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 26,877,568 17,039,876 25,005,475 17,013,529







OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,513 $ 21,187 Short-term investments — 2,548 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $900 and $665, respectively 447 870 Inventory 2,107 1,580 Other current assets 954 2,462 Total current assets 17,021 28,647 Property and equipment, net 1,038 1,739 Lease right-of-use assets 1,140 — Total assets $ 19,199 $ 30,386 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,082 $ 1,159 Accrued compensation 1,093 3,805 Deferred revenue 320 352 Other current liabilities 2,127 1,985 Current portion of lease liabilities 468 — Current portion of long-term loan 5,000 9,930 Total current liabilities 10,090 17,231 Lease liabilities long-term 722 — Other long-term liabilities — 48 Total long-term liabilities 722 48 Total liabilities 10,812 17,279 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 35,582,614 and 23,513,292 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 36 23 Additional paid-in capital 172,162 161,838 Accumulated deficit (163,811 ) (148,754 ) Total stockholders’ equity 8,387 13,107 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,199 $ 30,386







OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Operating activities: Net loss $ (15,057 ) $ (21,879 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 256 276 Stock-based compensation 1,641 2,603 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 95 107 Amortization of right-of-use asset 186 — Accretion of investment discount, net (2 ) (7 ) Amortization of debt discount 70 22 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 423 1,174 Inventory (157 ) (424 ) Other current assets 1,760 857 Accounts payable (191 ) 275 Accrued compensation (2,712 ) (2,362 ) Deferred revenue (32 ) (208 ) Lease liabilities, net (136 ) — Other current and long term liabilities (142 ) 842 Net cash used in operating activities (13,998 ) (18,724 ) Investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments — (995 ) Maturities of short-term investments 2,550 23,301 Purchase of property and equipment (20 ) (657 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,530 21,649 Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term loan 10,000 — Payment on long-term loan (15,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 8,793 — Proceeds from stock issued under employee stock purchase plan — 148 Proceeds from sale of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1 31 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,794 179 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,674 ) 3,104 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,187 21,108 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,513 $ 24,212 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 563 $ 307 Unpaid issuance costs $ 377 $ — Property and equipment in accounts payable $ — $ 106



