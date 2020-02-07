Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.    OBLN

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(OBLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Obalon Enters into New Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:16pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated weight loss solutions company commercializing the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it has entered into a new common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement (together, the “Agreements”) with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor, for up to $15 million. The new Agreements replace existing agreements between the Company and LPC.

Under the terms of the Agreements and following the filing and effectiveness of a registration statement, Obalon will have the right at its sole discretion to sell to LPC up to $15 million worth of shares over a 36-month period, subject to various limitations including those under the NASDAQ listing rules. Furthermore, the Company will control the timing of any sales to LPC, and LPC will be obligated to make purchases of the Company’s common stock upon receipt of requests from the Company. There are no upper limits to the price per share LPC may pay to purchase the up to $15 million worth of common stock, and the purchase price of the shares will be based on the then prevailing market prices of the Company’s shares at the time of each sale to LPC. Proceeds will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to enter into this second agreement with Lincoln Park Capital and expect to use the proceeds, as available, to fund expansion of the Company-owned or managed retail treatment center model,” said Bill Plovanic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obalon.

There are no warrants, derivatives, financial or business covenants associated with the Agreements, and LPC has agreed not to cause or engage in any manner whatsoever, any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of shares of the Company’s common stock. The Agreements may be terminated by the Company at any time, at its sole discretion, without any cost or penalty.

A more detailed description of the Agreements is set forth in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020.

The offer and sale of the securities in the above transaction have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such registration.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer solicitation or sale are unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. 
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit http://www.obalon.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not purely historical regarding Obalon’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations and strategies for the future, including those related to new products and their potential benefits. All forward-looking statements and reasons why results might differ included in this press release are made as of the date of this release, based on information currently available to Obalon, deal with future events, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Obalon’s current expectations are more fully described in Obalon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 and its other reports, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Obalon assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement after the date of this report or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual results.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact: 
Bill Plovanic 
President and Chief Executive Officer 
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. 
Office: +1 760 607 5103 
wplovanic@obalon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:16pObalon Enters into New Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fun..
GL
04:10pOBALON THERAPEUTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
2019Obalon Enters into a Distribution Agreement for Qatar
GL
2019Obalon To Present at Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences
GL
2019OBALON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2019OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
2019Obalon Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
2019Obalon Announces Clinical Data Set to be Featured During the 36th ASMBS Annua..
GL
2019OBALON SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2019 : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
GL
2019OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,96 M
EBIT 2019 -22,3 M
Net income 2019 -23,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,36x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,01x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 13,6 M
Chart OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00  $
Last Close Price 1,78  $
Spread / Highest target 349%
Spread / Average Target 181%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William John Plovanic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew P. Rasdal Executive Chairman
Nooshin Hussainy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Brister Chief Technology Officer
Amy VandenBerg Chief Clinical & Regulatory Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.-6.32%14
STRYKER CORPORATION3.95%80 058
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC2.78%21 453
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-0.56%3 873
GLAUKOS CORPORATION14.21%2 489
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.2.63%1 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group