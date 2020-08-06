Obara Incorporated : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2020

August 6, 2020

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

Company name: Obara Group Inc. Stock exchange listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code number: 6877 URL: http://www.obara-g.com/en/ Representative: Yasushi Obara, President Contact: Seibi Iidaka, Manager of IR & Corporate Planning Department Telephone number: +81-46-271-2124 Scheduled date of filing financial statement: August 12, 2020 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: Supplementary material: None Financial results meeting: None

(Figures are rounded off to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of FY 2020 (October 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020)

(1) Business Results (Cumulative total) (Percentages indicate changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Third Quarter of FY2020 33,077 (14.0) 5,156 (29.4) 5,707 (25.2) 3,919 (30.5) Third Quarter of FY2019 38,457 2.6－ 7,305 7.2 7,634 5.5 5,638 (10.9)

(Note) Comprehensive income: 3,999 million yen, 20.6% (Third Quarter of FY2020); 3,315 million yen, (41.6)% (Third Quarter of FY2019)

Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Third Quarter of FY2020 219.04 206.80 Third Quarter of FY2019 312.18 298.78 (2) Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % Third Quarter of FY2020 72,260 50,221 69.3 FY2019 73,081 50,106 68.4

(Note) Shareholders' equity: 50,107 million yen (Third Quarter of FY2020), 49,992 million yen (FY2019)

2. Dividends

Dividend per share End of Q1 End of Q2 End of Q3 End of FY Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2019 - 40.00 - 70.00 110.00 FY2020 ― 40.00 FY2020 (Forecast) - 70.00 110.00

(Note) Revision to recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the FY2020 (October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020)

(Percentages indicate changes from the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Net income per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full Year 44,000 (14.9) 6,900 (28.3) 7,600 (24.6) 4,900 (34.5) 273.84

(Note) Revision to recently announced consolidated financial forecast: None