Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Obara Group Incorporated    6877   JP3197650009

OBARA GROUP INCORPORATED

(6877)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Obara Incorporated : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT

August 6, 2020

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020

Company name:

Obara Group Inc.

Stock exchange listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code number:

6877

URL: http://www.obara-g.com/en/

Representative:

Yasushi Obara, President

Contact:

Seibi Iidaka, Manager of IR & Corporate Planning Department

Telephone number:

+81-46-271-2124

Scheduled date of filing financial statement: August 12, 2020

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

Supplementary material:

None

Financial results meeting:

None

(Figures are rounded off to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of FY 2020 (October 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020)

(1) Business Results (Cumulative total)

(Percentages indicate changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen %

Third Quarter of FY2020

33,077

(14.0)

5,156

(29.4)

5,707

(25.2)

3,919

(30.5)

Third Quarter of FY2019

38,457

2.6

7,305

7.2

7,634

5.5

5,638

(10.9)

(Note) Comprehensive income: 3,999 million yen, 20.6% (Third Quarter of FY2020); 3,315 million yen, (41.6)% (Third Quarter of FY2019)

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Yen

Yen

Third Quarter of FY2020

219.04

206.80

Third Quarter of FY2019

312.18

298.78

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Third Quarter of FY2020

72,260

50,221

69.3

FY2019

73,081

50,106

68.4

(Note) Shareholders' equity: 50,107 million yen (Third Quarter of FY2020), 49,992 million yen (FY2019)

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

End of FY

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2019

-

40.00

-

70.00

110.00

FY2020

40.00

FY2020 (Forecast)

-

70.00

110.00

(Note) Revision to recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the FY2020 (October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020)

(Percentages indicate changes from the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income

per share

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Yen

Full Year

44,000 (14.9)

6,900 (28.3)

7,600 (24.6)

4,900 (34.5)

273.84

(Note) Revision to recently announced consolidated financial forecast: None

This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Obara Group Inc. assumes no responsibility for accuracy, correctness or contents of this English version.

Disclaimer

Obara Group Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OBARA GROUP INCORPORATED
04:04aOBARA INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2020
PU
03/30OBARA GROUP INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019OBARA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019OBARA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018OBARA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018OBARA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017OBARA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017OBARA GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
2017OBARA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2016OBARA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 000 M 407 M 407 M
Net income 2020 5 300 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 3,25%
Capitalization 58 418 M 554 M 554 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 793
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart OBARA GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Obara Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBARA GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5 300,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 385,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasushi Obara President & Representative Director
Ken Shuzawa Director
Kenshi Kobayashi Director
Mitsuhisa Yamashita Director
Tomoo Onishi Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OBARA GROUP INCORPORATED-8.39%554
ATLAS COPCO AB4.12%51 898
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.86%45 247
SMC CORPORATION10.06%34 545
FANUC CORPORATION-8.21%33 859
FASTENAL COMPANY30.05%27 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group