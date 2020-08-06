Obara Incorporated : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2020

Seibi Iidaka, Manager of IR & Corporate Planning Department
Scheduled date of filing financial statement: August 12, 2020
(Figures are rounded off to the nearest one million yen.)
1. Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of FY 2020 (October 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020)
(1) Business Results (Cumulative total)
(Percentages indicate changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen %
Third Quarter of FY2020
33,077
(14.0)
5,156
(29.4)
5,707
(25.2)
3,919
(30.5)
Third Quarter of FY2019
38,457
2.6－
7,305
7.2
7,634
5.5
5,638
(10.9)
(Note) Comprehensive income: 3,999 million yen, 20.6% (Third Quarter of FY2020); 3,315 million yen, (41.6)% (Third Quarter of FY2019)
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Yen
Yen
Third Quarter of FY2020
219.04
206.80
Third Quarter of FY2019
312.18
298.78
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Third Quarter of FY2020
72,260
50,221
69.3
FY2019
73,081
50,106
68.4
(Note) Shareholders' equity: 50,107 million yen (Third Quarter of FY2020), 49,992 million yen (FY2019)
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
End of FY
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2019
-
40.00
-
70.00
110.00
FY2020
―
40.00
FY2020 (Forecast)
-
70.00
110.00
(Note) Revision to recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the FY2020 (October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020)
(Percentages indicate changes from the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income
per share
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Yen
Full Year
44,000 (14.9)
6,900 (28.3)
7,600 (24.6)
4,900 (34.5)
273.84
(Note) Revision to recently announced consolidated financial forecast: None
