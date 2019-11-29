Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Objective Corporation Limited    OCL   AU000000OCL7

OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED

(OCL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
5.96 AUD   -0.83%
09:08aECB board candidates back bond buys and negative rates
RE
11/28BOJ's Kuroda offers endorsement to more fiscal spending
RE
11/27Under-fire Emery seeks fan support in Arsenal's Europa League clash
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECB board candidates back bond buys and negative rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 09:08am EST
29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) takes place in Frankfurt

The two European Central Bank board nominees up for confirmation next month struck a dovish tone on Friday, arguing that weak growth and subdued inflation prospects justify stimulus.

German economist Isabel Schnabel and Italy's Fabio Panetta, who are expected to join the ECB's board in early January, argued that the economy depended on the bank's help and negative interest rates, often criticized by banks, have benefited the economy.

The ECB approved fresh stimulus in early September, generating unprecedented public discord among policymakers, which culminated in the resignation of German board representative Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who had unsuccessfully opposed several rounds of policy easing.

"Given lower inflationary pressure, these decisions can be justified by current inflation data as well as the outlook for inflation over the medium term, which is not yet converging to the objective of below, but close to, 2 percent," she said in written replies to questions from the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and Lautenschlaeger, Schnabel's predecessor on the board, both opposed the restart of bond purchases, which will now go on indefinitely.

"The decisions also reflect the difficulty in keeping up the monetary stimulus when interest rates are close to the effective lower bound," Schnabel said, adding that she "fully subscribed" to the view that accommodative monetary policy was needed.

Panetta, the senior deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, made similar points in a separate reply, just days before the two candidates face the committee in a confirmation hearing.

"Recent data indicate that the inflation outlook seems to fall short of the Governing Council’s inflation aim of below but close to 2%, and hence calls for an accommodative monetary policy," Panetta said.

Both Panetta and Schnabel defended the ECB's experience with negative rates, calling the policy positive, even if it may come with side effects that require monitoring.

"At the current juncture the benefits from the ECB’s measures, including negative rates, still exceed their potential side effects," Panetta added.

Both said that there is a point beyond which cutting rates may not make sense because it drags down bank profits and lenders would then become an obstacle to transmitting monetary policy.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMI
09:08aECB board candidates back bond buys and negative rates
RE
11/28BOJ's Kuroda offers endorsement to more fiscal spending
RE
11/27Under-fire Emery seeks fan support in Arsenal's Europa League clash
RE
11/26Fed Has Taken 'Significant Action' to Offset Risks to Economy, Brainard Says ..
DJ
11/26Fed Has Taken 'Significant Action' to Offset Risks to Economy, Brainard Says ..
DJ
11/26Fed Has Taken 'Significant Action' to Offset Risks to Economy, Brainard Says
DJ
11/25EU should keep its promise of not asking banks for even more capital - ECB
RE
11/19EDF to Supply Electricity and Gas for Paris 2024 Olympic, Paralympic Games
DJ
10/18NEW FEATURE : Managing content changes just got easier in Objective Keystone
PU
10/09THE NEED FOR SMARTER DOCUMENT COMPLI : Authoring, approving and publishing regul..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 554 M
Chart OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Objective Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,01  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Brian Walls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank Volckmar Chief Operating Officer
Ben Tregoning Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gary John Fisher Non-Executive Director
Nicholas John Kingsbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED131.15%378
ACCENTURE42.72%127 806
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.68%118 472
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.74%108 931
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.78%74 199
VMWARE, INC.17.52%66 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group