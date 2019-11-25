Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Objective Corporation Limited    OCL   AU000000OCL7

OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED

(OCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EU should keep its promise of not asking banks for even more capital - ECB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Sign of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen ahead of a news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, outside the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

European regulators should fully implement a reform package that will force banks to hold more capital but then must keep their promise of not asking for even bigger buffers, European Central Bank supervisor Yves Mersch said on Monday.

"Stabilising the capital requirements is a reasonable objective asked for by banks, but we need to finalise the Basel III package first," said Mersch, referring to agreement on bank regulation.

"Fully implementing Basel III will have a positive effect on the economy in the long run. At the same time, we should not breach our promise of no further capital requirements on aggregate," said Mersch, who also sits on the ECB's Executive Board.

Under the Basel III reform package, capital demands for EU banks will increase by around 24% on average, above the increase required for U.S. banks.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMI
11/19EDF to Supply Electricity and Gas for Paris 2024 Olympic, Paralympic Games
DJ
10/18NEW FEATURE : Managing content changes just got easier in Objective Keystone
PU
10/09THE NEED FOR SMARTER DOCUMENT COMPLI : Authoring, approving and publishing regul..
PU
09/06OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/06OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2017OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017OBJECTIVE : Is there a digitisation elephant in the room?
PU
2017OBJECTIVE : 3 Ways Process Innovation Powers Transformation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 506 M
Chart OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Objective Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,44  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Brian Walls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank Volckmar Chief Operating Officer
Ben Tregoning Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gary John Fisher Non-Executive Director
Nicholas John Kingsbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED98.85%326
ACCENTURE39.47%124 891
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.18%118 977
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.44%108 322
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.29.39%73 407
VMWARE, INC.20.95%67 776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group