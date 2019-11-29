Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Equities  >  Objective Corporation Limited    OCL   AU000000OCL7

OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED

(OCL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
5.96 AUD   -0.83%
Germany's next ECB board representative defends stimulus

11/29/2019 | 07:38am EST
29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) takes place in Frankfurt

German economist Isabel Schnabel, who is expected to join the European Central Bank's executive board, defended the bank's most recent stimulus package on Friday, arguing that low inflation justified the move.

"Given lower inflationary pressure, these decisions can be justified by current inflation data as well as the outlook for inflation over the medium term, which is not yet converging to the objective of below, but close to, 2 percent," she said in written replies to questions from the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann and Schnabel's predecessor on the ECB board, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, both opposed the restart of bond purchases, decided at the September meeting.

"The decisions also reflect the difficulty in keeping up the monetary stimulus when interest rates are close to the effective lower bound," Schnabel said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

