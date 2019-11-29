Germany's next ECB board representative defends stimulus

"Given lower inflationary pressure, these decisions can be justified by current inflation data as well as the outlook for inflation over the medium term, which is not yet converging to the objective of below, but close to, 2 percent," she said in written replies to questions from the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann and Schnabel's predecessor on the ECB board, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, both opposed the restart of bond purchases, decided at the September meeting.

"The decisions also reflect the difficulty in keeping up the monetary stimulus when interest rates are close to the effective lower bound," Schnabel said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)