OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES AB

OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES AB

(OBOYAB)
  Report  
News 
News

Oboya announces earlier publication of interim report, Q2 2019

0
08/05/2019 | 03:07am EDT

The Board of Directors of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) has decided to publish the interim report for Q2, April-June 2019 earlier than previously communicated. The interim report will be published on Friday, August 9th, 2019. Previously announced publication date was August 21th, 2019.

Erik Penser Bank AB is Oboyas Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. Tel: + 46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

For more information, please contact:

Robert Wu, CEO of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Tel: + 86 159 6983 5999
Email: robert.wu@oboya.cc
Homepage: www.oboya.se

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 561 M
EBIT 2019 8,00 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Debt 2019 186 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 249x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 114 M
Chart OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES AB
Duration : Period :
Oboya Horticulture Industries AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,50  SEK
Last Close Price 4,97  SEK
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Jiang Wu Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Stig Mikael Palm Andersson Chairman
Henrik Hang Chief Financial Officer
Theresa Eriksson Director
Zhang Jinli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES AB12
BALL CORPORATION62.53%24 811
AMCOR190.00%17 271
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION23.42%9 338
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.31.84%8 817
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.56.53%8 670
Categories
