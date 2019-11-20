Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)    OBOYA B   SE0006259834

OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES AB (PUBL)

(OBOYA B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oboya increases production capacity and streamlines the organization in Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 02:52am EST

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB ("Oboya" or "The Company") has decided to make further investments in new machines of approximately SEK 5 million in the factory in Skierniewice, Poland. The reason for the investment decision is that during the last period the Company has received inquiries and increased orders of cultivation pots. In parallel with the new investments, Oboya is merging the Polish subsidiaries in the Group. The merger is part of previously communicated profitability improvement measures and the Company's strategic plan to achieve a net margin of 5–7 percent.

Oboya has decided to make further investments in new machines of approximately SEK 5 million at the factory in Skierniewice, Poland. The investments are being made to meet the increased demand and to strengthen the Company's presence in the Nordic market, which is the target market for the products. The investment is financed partly through own funds and partly through bank loans. The company believes that the investment in general improve Oboya's profitability and the entire investment is expected to be fully repaid over the next two years.

The new machines will initially produce cultivation pots in both recyclable plastics and biomaterials that reduce energy use, which promotes the environment and sustainability. The machines will be delivered during January 2020 and will be put into operation with immediate effect.

In parallel with the new investments, Oboya is merging the wholly-owned subsidiaries VEFI Europa Sp.z. o.o. and Oboya Horticulture Poland Sp.z o.o. to a legal entity in Poland. Merging is part of previously communicated profitability improvement measures. The merger means the cost savings attributable to reduced costs for personnel and various administrative services, which total a total of approximately SEK 2.0 million annually with full effect from January 2020.

Erik Penser Bank is Oboyas Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North. Tel: + 46 8-463 83 00
E-post: certifiedadviser@penser.se

For any inquiry regarding this press release, kindly contact:

Robert Wu, CEO of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Phone: + 86 159 6983 5999
E-mail: robert.wu@oboya.cc
Homepage: www.oboya.se

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Vietnam and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTR
02:52aOboya increases production capacity and streamlines the organization in Polan..
GL
11/13Oboya receives orders for cultivation products of SEK 18.5 million spread ove..
GL
11/08Oboya signs strategic framework agreement in China
GL
10/24OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES : carries out relocation of operations and warehou..
AQ
10/17Oboya invests for a sustainable future - increased sales of environmentally f..
GL
10/14Oboya receives orders for flower- and logistics trolleys of SEK 4,2 million
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 504 M
EBIT 2019 7,00 M
Net income 2019 10,0 M
Debt 2019 153 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,26x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 87,1 M
Chart OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,50  SEK
Last Close Price 3,80  SEK
Spread / Highest target 203%
Spread / Average Target 203%
Spread / Lowest Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Jiang Wu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joachim von Scheele Chairman
Henrik Hang Chief Financial Officer
Theresa Eriksson Independent Director
Zhang Jinli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES AB (PUBL)-58.14%9
BALL CORPORATION46.26%22 111
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION46.43%10 949
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.79.00%9 926
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.14.52%7 786
SEALED AIR CORPORATION9.99%5 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group