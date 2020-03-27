Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ObsEva SA    OBSV   CH0346177709

OBSEVA SA

(OBSV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/26 03:59:36 pm
2.3861 USD   +4.65%
02:00aOBSEVA SA : New Date Announcement for AGM
GL
03/23ObsEva Provides Update Related to COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
03/05ObsEva SA Link to Annual Report 2019
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ObsEva SA: New Date Announcement for AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – March 27, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health today announced that due to the current situation with COVID-19, the Annual General Meeting previously foreseen to take place in Geneva on May 7th, 2020 has now been delayed until June 9th, 2020, and the related registration deadline has been postponed from April 1st, 2020 to May 4th, 2020 at 22:00 CET.

 

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
shauna.dillon@obseva.ch


+41 22 552 1550

 

Investor Contact
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

 

 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OBSEVA SA
02:00aOBSEVA SA : New Date Announcement for AGM
GL
03/23ObsEva Provides Update Related to COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
03/05ObsEva SA Link to Annual Report 2019
GL
03/05ObsEva Announces Year End 2019 Financial Results and Business Update
GL
02/27ObsEva SA to Hold Year End 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Confere..
GL
02/18CORRECTION : ObsEva SA to present at the SVB LEERINK 9th Annual Global Healthcar..
GL
02/18ObsEva SA to present at the SVB LEERINK 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
01/15ObsEva to Outline Corporate Plans For 2020 and Beyond at JP Morgan Healthcare..
GL
01/13OBSEVA : and Yuyuan BioScience Technology Announce Sublicense Agreement to Devel..
PU
01/13Switzerland's Obseva eyes China re-start for fertility drug that failed trial
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,01 M
EBIT 2020 -81,9 M
Net income 2020 -84,2 M
Finance 2020 22,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,35x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,48x
EV / Sales2020 12 406x
EV / Sales2021 69,7x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart OBSEVA SA
Duration : Period :
ObsEva SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OBSEVA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,75  $
Last Close Price 2,39  $
Spread / Highest target 1 409%
Spread / Average Target 602%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernest Loumaye Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Timothy M. Adams Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Gotteland Chief Scientific Officer
Elizabeth Ijeoma Onyemelukwe Garner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OBSEVA SA-37.54%115
GILEAD SCIENCES13.67%87 703
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.53%54 470
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.46%46 785
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.4.90%22 313
GENMAB A/S-9.35%12 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group