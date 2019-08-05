Log in
OBSEVA SA

(OBSV)
ObsEva SA to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Call on August 7, 2019

08/05/2019

 

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – August 5, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.  ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8.00 a.m. Eastern Time, 2.00 p.m. Central European Time, on August 7, 2019, to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update. 

Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers or +1 (213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 4564897.  A webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the “Investors” section of ObsEva’s website www.obseva.com.

 

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.obseva.com.

 

###

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:
Christophe Lamps
Dynamics Group
cla@dynamicsgroup.ch
+41 22 308 6220 Office
+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

 

Media Contact U.S.:
Marion Janic
RooneyPartners LLC
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017 Office
+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

 

CEO Office Contact:
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550


Investor Contact:
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com
+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

 

###

 

 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
