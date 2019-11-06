Log in
ObsEva SA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/06/2019 | 01:00am EST


Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – November 6, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced that Company Management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.


  • The Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference taking place November 11-13 in Scottsdale, AZ.  The fireside chat with ObsEva will take place Wednesday, November 13 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (MT).
     
  • The 10th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London taking place November 20-21 in London.  ObsEva will present on Thursday, November 21 at 12:40 p.m. Greenwich Meantime (GMT).


Presentation webcasts will be available in the “Investors” section of ObsEva’s website www.ObsEva.com.


About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.


For further information, please contact:


Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:

Christophe Lamps

Dynamics Group

cla@dynamicsgroup.ch
+41 22 308 6220 Office
+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile


Media Contact U.S.:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017 Office
+1 646 537 5649 Mobile


CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550


Investor Contact:

Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com
+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile



