OBSEVA SA

(OBSV)
ObsEva SA to Participate in Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference August 13-14, 2019

08/09/2019 | 01:00am EDT


Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – August 9, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Company Management will be participating in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference taking place August 13-14, 2019 in New York City. ObsEva will present on Wednesday, August 14 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern time (ET).

The presentation webcast will be available in the “Investors” section of ObsEva’s website www.ObsEva.com.

 

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

###

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:
Christophe Lamps
Dynamics Group
cla@dynamicsgroup.ch
+41 22 308 6220 Office
+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

 

Media Contact U.S.:
Marion Janic
RooneyPartners LLC
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017 Office
+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

 

CEO Office Contact:
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

 

Investor Contact:
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com
+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile


 ###



