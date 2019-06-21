ObsEva SA to Present Nolasiban and Linzagolix Clinical Data at the ESHRE Annual Meeting June 23-26 in Vienna





Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – June 21, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced clinical data presentations at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) annual meeting taking place June 23-26 in Vienna, Austria.

Product Theatre Session, Tuesday, June 25 at 9:50 a.m. Central European Time (CET)

“Increasing IVF Success with Nolasiban, a New, Oral, Oxytocin Receptor Antagonist”



Oral Presentation, Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. CET

“Linzagolix for Treating Endometriosis-Associated Pain: Efficacy and Safety Results From a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Multinational, Phase 2B Dose Ranging Trial”





About nolasiban

Nolasiban (previously known as OBE001), is an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist with the potential to decrease uterine contractions, improve uterine blood flow and enhance the receptivity of the endometrium to embryo implantation, all of which may increase the chance of successful pregnancy and live-birth among patients undergoing ART. ObsEva licensed nolasiban from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2013 and retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights.

About linzagolix (formerly OBE2109)

Linzagolix is a novel, orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and pain associated with endometriosis. Linzagolix acts by binding to and blocking the GnRH receptor in the pituitary gland, ultimately inducing a dose dependent reduction of estrogen production by the ovaries. Through previously reported results from linzagolix and sophisticated pharmacological modelling, it has been established that maintaining estradiol within a specific target range provides the optimal balance between reducing symptoms while mitigating bone density loss associated with excessive estradiol suppression. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for linzagolix.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .





