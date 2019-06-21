Log in
OBSEVA SA

(OBSV)
ObsEva SA to Present Nolasiban and Linzagolix Clinical Data at the ESHRE Annual Meeting June 23-26 in Vienna

06/21/2019


Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – June 21, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced clinical data presentations  at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) annual meeting taking place June 23-26 in Vienna, Austria.  

  • Product Theatre Session, Tuesday, June 25 at 9:50 a.m. Central European Time (CET)

              “Increasing IVF Success with Nolasiban, a New, Oral, Oxytocin Receptor Antagonist” 
               

  • Oral Presentation, Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. CET

              “Linzagolix for Treating Endometriosis-Associated Pain: Efficacy and Safety Results From a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Multinational, Phase 2B                     Dose Ranging Trial”


About nolasiban

Nolasiban (previously known as OBE001), is an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist with the potential to decrease uterine contractions, improve uterine blood flow and enhance the receptivity of the endometrium to embryo implantation, all of which may increase the chance of successful pregnancy and live-birth among patients undergoing ART. ObsEva licensed nolasiban from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2013 and retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights.

About linzagolix (formerly OBE2109)

Linzagolix is a novel, orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and pain associated with endometriosis. Linzagolix acts by binding to and blocking the GnRH receptor in the pituitary gland, ultimately inducing a dose dependent reduction of estrogen production by the ovaries. Through previously reported results from linzagolix and sophisticated pharmacological modelling, it has been established that maintaining estradiol within a specific target range provides the optimal balance between reducing symptoms while mitigating bone density loss associated with excessive estradiol suppression. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for linzagolix.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.


For further information, please contact:


Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:


Christophe Lamps

Dynamics Group

cla@dynamicsgroup.ch

+41 22 308 6220 Office
+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile


Media Contact U.S.:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017 Office
+1 646 537 5649 Mobile


CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550


Investor Contact:

Mario Corso


Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com
+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile



© GlobeNewswire 2019
