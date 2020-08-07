Log in
ObsEva SA to present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference, August 11 – 12, 2020

08/07/2020

 

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA –  August 7, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced that CEO Ernest Loumaye will present an update on the Company and its pipeline at the Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place August 11 - 12, 2020.

Mr. Loumaye’s presentation will take place on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  A live presentation link will be available under “Events Calendar” in the investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

 

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Mario Corso
Vice President, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
