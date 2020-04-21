Log in
OC Oerlikon Corporation

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION

(OERL)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invitation to Oerlikon's Q1 2020 conference call

04/21/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Invitation to Oerlikon's Q1 2020 conference call

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the first quarter of 2020. The call will be held in English.

Date:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Time:

14:00 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.

Dial-in numbers:

Europe

+41 58 310 50 00

UK

+44 207 107 06 13

USA

+1 631 570 56 13

Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.

Andreas Schwarzwälder

Head of Group Communications,

Investor Relations & Marketing

Leng Wong

Head of Group External Communications and Public Affairs




