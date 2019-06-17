Oerlikon AM and MT Aerospace join forces to offer aerospace customers additive manufacturing solutions

Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland & Augsburg, Germany - June 17, 2019 - Oerlikon AM and MT Aerospace are partnering to accelerate the use of additive parts in the aerospace and defense industries. The partnership aims to bring efficiency and cost savings to the aerospace and defense market by providing end-to-end solutions to their customers.

The two companies are important players in the aerospace market, and their combined expertise and sophisticated technical capabilities promise to help address the industry's most difficult and disruptive challenges - improved efficiency and safety at lower cost. Additively manufactured components, also called 3D-printed or digitized components due to the precision with which they are made, are lighter and better designed than components made in traditional manufacturing. Incorporating digitization in both air and space will enable new advances in the industry.

In addition to MT Aerospace's heritage in designing highly stressed and lightweight metal structures and Oerlikon's materials, design, 3D-printing and post-processing capabilities, the partnership offers aerospace customers a notable advantage by realizing synergies between construction/design, manufacturing and part inspection and qualification.

"The companies contribute their respective expertise in component design and manufacturing, as well as component testing and qualification, to offer customers a "one-stop-shop" from product specification to a finished, qualified part," said Hans J. Steininger, Chief Executive Officer of MT Aerospace AG, a subsidiary of Bremen-based space company OHB SE.

Additive manufacturing is driving the next industrial revolution. Instead of using traditional techniques, casting, machining, joining and assembly, it allows complete freedom to create complex integrated shapes that are optimized for function, performance and cost.

"Through this partnership, we look forward to continuing to lead innovation and digitization trends in the aerospace industry by accelerating and scaling up the process from concept to operational delivery," said Prof. Dr. Michael Suess, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oerlikon. "To advance the application of additive manufacturing, collaboration with key players like MT Aerospace is essential. We are looking forward to bringing more additively manufactured parts to aerospace."

By bundling their capabilities, Oerlikon AM and MT Aerospace are setting a path for their customers to unleash the full potential of additive manufacturing. The ability to optimally design specific parts or components provides obvious design and manufacturing benefits.

Oerlikon and MT Aerospace are exhibiting at the Paris Airshow, a leading trade fair for the aviation and space industry, which takes place in Paris, France, from June 17 to 20, 2019. Oerlikon is showcasing its additive manufacturing, coating and turbine component solutions at booth G79 in Hall 2B. MT Aerospace will host Paris Airshow visitors at booth C 318 in Hall 2C, where it will display its 3D-expertise.

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon engineers materials, equipment and functional surfaces while providing expert services that enable our customers to have better performing products and systems with extended lifespans. A Swiss technology Group with over 100 years of tradition, Oerlikon operates its business in two Segments - Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers - and has a global footprint of more than 10 500 employees at 175 locations in 37 countries. In 2018, Oerlikon generated CHF 2.6 billion in sales and invested around CHF 120 million in R&D.

Oerlikon in aerospace

Aerospace is one of Oerlikon's focus markets, where customers benefit from solutions that improve safety, aircraft power and efficiency. Oerlikon supports aerospace customers throughout the entire value chain with a portfolio ranging from coatings for cutting tools for the machining of aerospace components, wear protection for critical parts, abradable and thermal barrier coatings to powder and services for additive manufacturing. Oerlikon's advanced materials, functional coatings and process technologies boost performance and improve safety and fuel efficiency, while reducing emissions. These solutions not only meet customers' exact technical requirements but are also efficient and cost-effective.

About MT Aerospace

MT Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based space company OHB SE, is an internationally leading company in the aerospace industry with 700 employees at sites in Augsburg, Mainz (Germany), Cagliari (Italy), Santiago de Chile and Kourou (French Guyana). MT Aerospace develops and manufactures key components for the ARIANE European launch system, the Airbus fleet, space vehicles and satellites. MT Aerospace is a technology leader in lightweight structures using metal and composite materials. With a work share of 10%, it is the largest supplier to the ARIANE program outside France.

