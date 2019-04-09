Log in
04/09/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Media release

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2019

Oerlikon shareholders approved all resolutions

  • Extraordinary and ordinary dividend payout of a total of CHF 1.00 approved
  • Prof. Dr. Michael Süss re-elected as Chairman of the Board
  • Dr. Suzanne Thoma and Paul Adams elected as new Board Members
  • All Board Members who stood for re-election were voted in
  • Board strengthened to seven members with the addition of a non-affiliated Board Member
  • Dr. Suzanne Thoma and Geoffery Merszei elected as new members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC)
  • All members of the HRC who stood for re-election were voted in

Pfäffikon SZ / Lucerne, Switzerland - April 9, 2019 - A total of 346 shareholders attended Oerlikon's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the KKL Luzern in Lucerne, Switzerland and 75.45 % of the total share capital was represented. All resolutions were approved by a large majority, including the maximum aggregate prospective total compensation of the Board, the maximum aggregate prospective fixed and the retrospective variable compensation of the Executive Committee, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 1.00 per share for 2018, comprising an ordinary dividend payout consistent with the previous year of CHF 0.35 and an extraordinary dividend of CHF 0.65 as a share of proceeds from the sale of the drive systems business.

Prof. Dr. Michael Süss was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Suzanne Thoma and Paul Adams were elected as new Board Members, while David Metzger, Geoffery Merszei, Alexey V. Moskov and Gerhard Pegam were all re-elected as members of the Board. Following the elections, the Board now consists of seven members, four of which are non-affiliated Directors.

Additionally, Dr. Suzanne Thoma and Geoffery Merszei were elected as new members of the Human Resources Committee of the Board, while shareholders approved the reelection of Prof. Dr. Michael Süss, Alexey V. Moskov and Gerhard Pegam as members of the Human Resources Committee.

"I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders for their unwavering support of Oerlikon," said Prof. Dr. Michael Süss. "We delivered excellent results in 2018 and will continue to make Oerlikon a strong company that can seize opportunities in attractive markets and create more value for shareholders over the medium to long term."

All elected Board members will serve a one-year term. All voting results from Oerlikon's 2019 AGM can be found at www.oerlikon.com/agm. Further information and the short biographies of all Board Members can be found at www.oerlikon.com.

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) engineers materials, equipment and surfaces and provides expert services to enable customers to have high-performance products and systems with extended lifespans. Drawing on its key technological competencies and strong financial foundation, the Group is sustaining mid-term growth by executing three strategic drivers: addressing attractive growth markets, securing structural growth and expanding through targeted mergers and acquisitions. A leading global technology and engineering Group, Oerlikon operates its business in two Segments - Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers - and has a global footprint of more than 10 500 employees at 175 locations in 37 countries. In 2018, Oerlikon generated CHF 2.6 billion in sales and invested around CHF 120 million in R&D.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Schwarzwälder

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Group Communications & Marketing a.i.

Tel +41 58 360 96 22

a.schwarzwaelder@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com

Leng Wong

Head of External Communications & Public Affairs

Tel: + 41 58 360 96 14

leng.wong@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com

Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as "Oerlikon", has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon's control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.




Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
