Oerlikon shareholders approved all resolutions

Pfäffikon SZ / Lucerne, Switzerland - April 9, 2019 - A total of 346 shareholders attended Oerlikon's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the KKL Luzern in Lucerne, Switzerland and 75.45 % of the total share capital was represented. All resolutions were approved by a large majority, including the maximum aggregate prospective total compensation of the Board, the maximum aggregate prospective fixed and the retrospective variable compensation of the Executive Committee, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 1.00 per share for 2018, comprising an ordinary dividend payout consistent with the previous year of CHF 0.35 and an extraordinary dividend of CHF 0.65 as a share of proceeds from the sale of the drive systems business.

Prof. Dr. Michael Süss was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Suzanne Thoma and Paul Adams were elected as new Board Members, while David Metzger, Geoffery Merszei, Alexey V. Moskov and Gerhard Pegam were all re-elected as members of the Board. Following the elections, the Board now consists of seven members, four of which are non-affiliated Directors.

Additionally, Dr. Suzanne Thoma and Geoffery Merszei were elected as new members of the Human Resources Committee of the Board, while shareholders approved the reelection of Prof. Dr. Michael Süss, Alexey V. Moskov and Gerhard Pegam as members of the Human Resources Committee.

"I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders for their unwavering support of Oerlikon," said Prof. Dr. Michael Süss. "We delivered excellent results in 2018 and will continue to make Oerlikon a strong company that can seize opportunities in attractive markets and create more value for shareholders over the medium to long term."

All elected Board members will serve a one-year term. All voting results from Oerlikon's 2019 AGM can be found at www.oerlikon.com/agm. Further information and the short biographies of all Board Members can be found at www.oerlikon.com.

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) engineers materials, equipment and surfaces and provides expert services to enable customers to have high-performance products and systems with extended lifespans. Drawing on its key technological competencies and strong financial foundation, the Group is sustaining mid-term growth by executing three strategic drivers: addressing attractive growth markets, securing structural growth and expanding through targeted mergers and acquisitions. A leading global technology and engineering Group, Oerlikon operates its business in two Segments - Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers - and has a global footprint of more than 10 500 employees at 175 locations in 37 countries. In 2018, Oerlikon generated CHF 2.6 billion in sales and invested around CHF 120 million in R&D.

