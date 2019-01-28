Log in
OCADO GROUP PLC    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC (OCDO)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

European shares on the backfoot ahead of eventful week, Ocado shines

01/28/2019 | 03:58am EST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares opened in negative territory on Monday as optimism from the end of the U.S. government shutdown faded and investors braced for an eventful week with key votes on Brexit, Sino-U.S. trade talks and a Federal Reserve policy decision.

At 0830 GMT the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5 percent with most bourses and sector in the red as news of the second consecutive drop in Chinese industrial profits in December dampened the mood.

A number of corporate developments triggered sharp moves such as for the shares of Germany's MorphoSys which sank 6.6 percent, the worst performer on the STOXX, after a U.S. court ruling on three patents.

Another strong loser was Alstom, which fell 3.3 percent after the French group and Germany's Siemens offered new concessions to try to satisfy antitrust concerns of the European Commission for their plans to create a joint European rail champion.

Among winners, shares of British online grocer Ocado and Marks & Spencer jumped after a report the companies are in talks about a tie-up to launch of a food delivery service. Ocado topped the FTSE 100 after hitting its highest since Sept. 6.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
OCADO GROUP PLC 3.57% 982.4 Delayed Quote.19.80%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.51% 356.02 Delayed Quote.5.98%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 624 M
EBIT 2018 -9,44 M
Net income 2018 -23,4 M
Debt 2018 51,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,10x
EV / Sales 2019 3,68x
Capitalization 6 609 M
Chart OCADO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ocado Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 9,86  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Alan Ransom Rose Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richardson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neill Abrams Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC19.80%8 723
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION2.63%92 093
THE TJX COMPANIES9.23%60 264
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V-4.42%43 941
TARGET CORPORATION9.53%37 776
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.66%30 021
