Ocado : Britain's Ocado invests £17 million in vertical farming

Vertical farming involves the production of food in indoor facilities where crops are grown on a series of levels in a precisely-controlled environment.

Ocado said it has formed a joint venture with vertical farming participants 80 Acres Farms and Priva Holding, and has also acquired a 58% stake in Jones Food Company, Europe’s largest operating vertical farm, based in Scunthorpe, northern England. Together the equity investments will total 17 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)