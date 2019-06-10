Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ocado Group PLC    OCDO   GB00B3MBS747

OCADO GROUP PLC

(OCDO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ocado : Britain's Ocado invests £17 million in vertical farming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 02:58am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British online grocer and technology company Ocado has invested 17 million pounds in the newly emerging vertical farming industry, it said on Monday.

Vertical farming involves the production of food in indoor facilities where crops are grown on a series of levels in a precisely-controlled environment.

Ocado said it has formed a joint venture with vertical farming participants 80 Acres Farms and Priva Holding, and has also acquired a 58% stake in Jones Food Company, Europe’s largest operating vertical farm, based in Scunthorpe, northern England. Together the equity investments will total 17 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCADO GROUP PLC
03:00aOCADO : Joins Priva and 80 Acres Farms in Infinite Acres' Global Indoor Farming ..
PR
02:58aOCADO : Britain's Ocado invests £17 million in vertical farming
RE
06/06OCADO : Intention to Partially Redeem Notes
PU
06/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 higher as trade respite lifts banks, miners
RE
05/22LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb As End Of May Era Looms
DJ
05/22EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Slip On Further Worrying Signals From U.S.-C..
DJ
05/17M&S to feel transformation pain before profit recovery
RE
05/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falters, outcome of U.S.-China talks awaited
RE
05/09WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : UK's Ocado secures new capacity with Morrisons agreem..
RE
05/09OCADO : buys stake in robotics start-up Karakuri
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 766 M
EBIT 2019 -46,4 M
Net income 2019 -64,0 M
Debt 2019 258 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,60x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 7 868 M
Chart OCADO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ocado Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCADO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 11,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Steiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Alan Ransom Rose Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Richardson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neill Abrams Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCADO GROUP PLC40.89%10 493
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION25.67%106 042
THE TJX COMPANIES16.05%60 500
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V7.88%48 516
TARGET CORPORATION31.41%42 498
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION23.20%33 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About